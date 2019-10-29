Twitch Prime Reveals Its Next Batch of Free Games and Loot

Twitch Prime, the Amazon Prime-adjacent service for Twitch, has revealed its various goodies for the upcoming month in the form of several new free games and other offers for popular video games like League of Legends and Rocket League among others. If you’re already signed up for Amazon Prime, it’s a no-brainer to go ahead and grab as many of these that interest you when available — it’s all included.

Specifically, Twitch Prime’s November 2019 free games include the following: Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy Omen, Turmoil, and Double Cross. Of these offerings, Darksiders II is far and away the most impressive, but the other free games are nothing to scoff at either, and it represents a wide variety of different genres and mechanics. These games will be available from November 1st through November 30th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full November calendar for Twitch Prime according to the service’s latest newsletter:

OCTOBER 31 Teamfight Tactics in-game loot

NOVEMBER 1 PUBG Mobile in-game loot

NOVEMBER 1 Free Games with Prime (Sword Legacy Omen, Planet Alpha, Turmoil, Daedalic Bundle,

Darksiders 2)

NOVEMBER 4 King of Fighters ALLSTAR in-game loot

NOVEMBER 15 PUBG Mobile in-game loot

NOVEMBER 15 Fortress M in-game loot

NOVEMBER 19 King of Fighters ALLSTAR in-game loot

NOVEMBER 21 Rocket League in-game loot

NOVEMBER 21 Mobile Legends: Bang Bang in-game loot

NOVEMBER 26 PUBG Mobile in-game loot

DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED Starter Packs (Warframe, TERA)

These are, by and large, free cosmetics or other non-gameplay offers. Exact details should show up on the official Twitch Prime loot page closer to when they are available.

What do you think about Twitch Prime’s upcoming freebies? Are you a subscriber? Or do any of these make you want to subscribe? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Twitch Prime is available to anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. It regularly features free games and other in-game loot bonuses for a variety of games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Twitch right here.