Twitch Streamer Mizkif's Bench Pressing Disaster Goes Viral

Twitch streamer Mizkif's recent bench-pressing disaster has gone viral. Although Twitch largely began as a gaming platform, allowing fans to watch people play various games or discuss them. It was pretty straightforward, but Twitch has dramatically evolved since its early days and is now a window to the lives of a lot of people. These streams do far more than just capture gameplay, now many people use it to broadcast their entire day, including what they eat, where they go, and other activities. While this is pretty unremarkable for many people, sometimes these streams capture things that live on for eternity due to the absurdity of it all.

During a recent Twitch stream (via Dexerto), Mizkif attempted to bench press a personal record of 315 pounds. He got one rep in, but then opted to go for a second one. He began shaking and lost his grip on the bar, causing it to slip and slam down on to his chest quite violently. His friends then rushed to help him lift the bar up and put it back in its resting position. Thankfully, he immediately got up and noted he was fine, but it could've been an absolutely devastating injury. The bar slipped at the bottom of his rep, so it didn't drop super far, which thankfully minimized its impact. He even noted that he could've done two, but he obviously didn't try again after this slip-up. The clip has 1.5 million views on Mizkif's Twitter and nearly half a million on Twitch.

I benched 315 today and almost died pic.twitter.com/Wg68sSqnjy — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) January 10, 2023

Many fans expressed concern in the comments, but the streamer played it off as no big deal. Of course, it should go without saying that if you're going to lift extremely heavy weights, you should always have someone around you. It's an activity that can be very dangerous and cause serious harm if you don't take the proper precautions, so you should always exercise caution. Nevertheless, at least Mizkif walked away without any injuries.

