Twitter Users Making Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Thanks to New Feature

Twitter users are making heaps of money thanks to a new feature. Twitter has been a subject of controversy for nearly a full year now. At the end of 2022, Elon Musk took ownership of Twitter and began making major changes to the platform. Many of these changes included firing the majority of the company, paywalling key features, and making moderation changes that some were unhappy with. Twitter has also become fairly unstable from a performance level and been rendered useless for extended periods of time, making many wonder if Elon Musk has any idea of what he's actually doing with the platform. Now, Meta has released its Threads app which aims to compete with Twitter and have a bit more stability.

With that said, Elon Musk revealed a new feature for Twitter Blue has been released after a bunch of anticipation. Eligible creators on Twitter who subscribe to Twitter Blue are now able to earn money for creating content on the platform. Twitter users are having their payouts given to them now and are getting thousands of dollars, with one user getting over $100,000. This is all generated through ads on Twitter and isn't exclusive to those who are just making video content, like it would be over on something like YouTube. Even those who are creating content via regular tweets are getting money. It's a pretty lucrative way to make money if you're eligible. You can find the requirements below.

Highest payout so far is 6 figures at over 100k! pic.twitter.com/A249cdxPQV — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) July 13, 2023

How you can become eligible

To be considered eligible for creator ads revenue sharing you must:

Be subscribed to Twitter Blue or Verified Organizations Have at least 5M impressions on your posts in each of the last 3 months. Pass human review for Creator Monetization Standards.

What you'll need once you are approved