Mark Zuckerberg Posts on Twitter for First Time in 10+ Years After Threads Launch

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is taunting Twitter with the launch of the former's new app, Threads. Facebook and Twitter have always been direct competitors, but things have really heated up over the last year as Elon Musk has taken over Twitter. There is a strong sense of rivalry between billionaires Elon Musk and Meta owner Mark Zuckerberg, so much so that Elon Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a fight which appears to be happening at some point in the future. We have no idea what it will look like quite yet, but Musk has already posted pictures of himself training and sparring with people.

With that said, the rivalry has heated up a bit more. Mark Zuckerberg posted on Twitter for the first time in over ten years to celebrate the launch of Threads, a new app that directly rivals Twitter. Zuckerberg appropriately posted the meme of the two Spider-Men pointing at each other, obviously addressing the fact that Threads is near-identical to Twitter. Zuckerberg noted on Threads that within the first couple hours of the service being live, it attained over 2 million users. It's been a pretty big success so far, though it is already attracting criticisms for just being a more hollow version of Twitter given it lacks a lot of key features. Although Twitter has features like polls and communities, Threads is also missing basic social media features like DMs.

With that said, it has some redeeming qualities such as the fact it's linked to your Instagram account so you can import all your followers, your profile, and so on. It seems like Threads could have the juice needed to compete with Twitter in a way no other app has been able to simply because its backed by a major tech company and basically has an install base baked in thanks to Instagram. With that said, it remains to be seen if and how Threads will incorporate some of the user feedback.

