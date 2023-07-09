Threads Has One of Twitter's Worst New Features

Threads is getting criticized for having one of Twitter's worst features. Threads is a brand new social media app that is acting as a direct competitor to Twitter. The app comes from Meta as an extension of Instagram and has been heavily praised for being a big, worthy alternative to Twitter. With that said, it is still pretty barebones. Despite the fact it has nearly 100 million users in under a week, a lot of people have criticized it for lacking basic features of social media apps. There's no ability to DM, can't hashtag posts, and much more. It does have some cool features such as the integration with Instagram letting you carry over your followers, profile, and so on, but that is really only useful when starting on Threads.

With that said, Threads is tacking some flack for another feature. The app has something called "rate limits", a feature social media users have become very familiar with in the last week. Rate limits are essentially a way of an app or website limiting requests (such as refreshing a page) to prevent against DDoS attacks, bots, and more. It is inherently a good thing and something you'll only rarely ever encounter. However, Twitter made it seem like an enemy to a lot of users after it limited how many tweets people could view in a day with rate limits. After people hit their very small limit, they were immediately unable to load new tweets and instead saw "rate limit exceeded" over and over again until Twitter eventually lifted this problem.

Damn they got rate limit on threads now pic.twitter.com/VrawqpzYj6 — Dogé (@WAGMI_CRYPTONFT) July 7, 2023

Now, Threads users are seeing it over on that app and fearing the worst. It seems to be a very small, temporary problem and not as widescale as the Twitter one. However, given the chaos it caused with Twitter, many are likely having some flashbacks to last weekend when this all started and getting a bit freaked out over the possibility of it happening once more.

What do you think of Threads? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.