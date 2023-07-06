Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over New Threads App

Twitter is threatening to sue Meta over its new app, Threads. Twitter has seen a surge in competitors over the last year following Elon Musk's acquisition of the company. The billionaire took control of the company, fired a majority of the staff, started making major changes such as paywalling key features, removing verified status from accounts and making it a paid feature, and much more. It's been a bit of a whirlwind and users have complained a great deal about the status of Twitter, especially as it continues to break and become unusable for extended periods of time. Other companies have attempted to poach users through similar apps, including Meta's new Threads app.

Threads is a new app that serves as an extension of Instagram and basically checks the boxes of Twitter's most basic features. It has gained tens of millions of users in under 24 hours and is doing pretty well so far. With that said, Twitter is threatening to sue Meta for this new app. The legal notice obtained by Semafor noted that Meta had hired ex-Twitter employees who possess trade secrets and other confidential information to produce Threads. A source told Semafor that no one on the Threads team is a former Twitter employee.

"Twitter intends to strictly enforce its intellectual property rights, and demands that Meta take immediate steps to stop using any Twitter trade secrets or other highly confidential information," reads an excerpt from the letter. "Twitter reserves all rights, including, but not limited to, the right to seek both civil remedies and injunctive relief without further notice to prevent any further retention, disclosure, or use of its intellectual property by Meta."

As of right now, it remains to be seen what will come of this. Threads' growth has been exponential and as it continues to be heard about, improve, and make the news, it will only get more users. It could pose a threat to Twitter in a way that other apps have not.

What do you think of Threads? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.