2025 Was a Record Year for Ubisoft in a Way the Company Never Wanted

The gaming business is full of ups and downs, with some of the biggest names in the industry having strong wins and disastrous turns to their name. Some of the biggest recent stumbles have been set off by internal decisions at some of those companies, including Ubisoft. The games publisher has some of the most iconic titles and franchises in the industry, but their lack of major releases and restructuring across the company left them with a very lackluster 2025/2026 fiscal year.

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It was so rough, in fact, that Ubisoft actually broke its record for the worst year ever. It’s an inglorious distinction that the company is eager not to repeat, citing some exciting upcoming games as a chance to undo some of the fiscal damage they’ve suffered. However, those games might not be out for a while, prompting serious questions about whether or not Ubisoft can withstand a prolonged series of losses like this one.

Ubisoft Had Their Worst Year Ever In 2025

Image Courtesy of Ubisoft

As reported by Reuters, Ubisoft had a historically bad year from April 2025 to March 2026, with the company telling investors in a recent earnings report that it lost over 1.3 billion euros over the course of the twelve-month period. That’s actually six times worse than the losses they suffered the prior year. According to the report, Ubisoft’s overall revenues on a yearly basis fell by 21.8%, with the drop explained by major internal restructuring and a lack of big releases in that window. The company notably suffered these losses while also laying off 1,200 people across various teams and departments.

Ubisoft’s expectations are that the current year (from April 2026 to March 2027) will also see revenues decline, but that a number of returning properties, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, and Ghost Recon, will bring players back. The company is also arguing that the cost-saving effects of the restructuring will gradually come into effect over the next few years, further increasing the company’s revenue going forward. Still, even with those optimistic caveats, it’s a rough announcement for Ubisoft — with the company’s Chief Financial Officer Frederick Duguet admitting that it was a record-setting loss for the company that no other year to date has matched.

Why Ubisoft Had Such A Rough 2025 — And How They Can Correct Course

Courtesy of Ubisoft

Ubisoft’s struggles in 2025 were felt pretty broadly across the board, especially regarding their home console releases. In the 2025 calendar year, the publisher only had four games released during 2025 — including two (BUMP! Superbrawl and Assassin’s Creed Shadows) launching before the April cut-off for the fiscal year. In 2026, the company has so far released four games — three of which (Might and Magic Fates, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Mobile, and Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence) are designed for mobile platforms. It’s no wonder that Ubisoft’s releases failed to make enough to offset the losses the company faced in other areas, as the company simply wasn’t releasing a lot of high-profile titles that could garner attention in the larger market.

The massive layoffs at the company, which coincided with several game cancellations (like the nearly completed Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake), also put a serious dent in the company’s holdings and stock value. Losing millions in development without ever releasing those titles means Ubisoft had little way to actively offset its lackluster misfortunes. Going forward, the company is really relying on the success of upcoming titles in the Assassin’s Creed series and overarching Tom Clancy franchise to do some heavy lifting. The problem is that many of those games do not currently have a scheduled release date. While Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced may have the potential to be a real winner for the company when it launches in July, it’s unclear if there are any other similar titles on the horizon that could elevate the 2025/2026 fiscal year for the company.

Ubisoft is a big enough gaming company with enough major franchises that it could weather the storm. However, it remains to be seen how long they can maintain such low revenues at such a high cost. The company admitted in their financial report that one potential drastic measure to get back in the black could see the company sell off some of their properties, potentially opening up the door for other developers or publishers to get ahold of some of the Ubisoft IP. Hopefully, Ubisoft is able to win back players and earn some renewed confidence from investors, but they’ll need good games and strong sales to do that. If they find themselves breaking their 2025/2026 record anytime soon, things could start to look very dire for the publisher.