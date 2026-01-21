Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake Shockingly Canceled by Ubisoft

In a shocking move by publisher Ubisoft, the upcoming remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has now been completely canceled. Announced all the way back in 2020, this remake of Ubisoft’s beloved action-adventure game was meant to launch in early 2021. However, the project ended up being delayed countless times and was eventually reworked entirely. After years of silence, Sands of Time Remake was finally set to arrive in early 2026. Instead, Ubisoft has now chosen to scrap the title near the finish line.

As reported by VGC, Ubisoft announced a massive restructuring of the company today that has resulted in a handful of projects being canceled. Specifically, six games are being canned by Ubisoft, four of which are unknown, and another of which was planned for mobile devices. The sixth game ended up being that of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which was said to have been canceled due to new expectations for “quality” that Ubisoft is now emphasizing.

“Ubisoft has conducted a thorough review of its content pipeline over December and January,” Ubisoft said in a statement. “This has led to the strategic decision to refocus its portfolio, reallocate resources and comprehensively revise its roadmap over the next three years.”

The Sands of Time Remake Was Nearly Out

While it would have made sense for Ubisoft to cancel Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake at any point within the past five years, its decision to do so now is quite surprising. Recent rumors suggested that the game was planned to shadow-drop at some point in January and would become immediately available to players. While Ubisoft itself never confirmed this, it did state that Sands of Time Remake would be out before the end of March. As such, work on the remake was almost certainly done, which means that a fully completed game was likely scrapped by this move.

As for what’s next with the Prince of Persia franchise, we currently don’t know. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launched in 2024 and ended up garnering quite a bit of acclaim, but didn’t sell well for Ubisoft. The Rogue Prince of Persia also launched in 2025 and seems to have met a similar fate as The Lost Crown. Whether or not Ubisoft will look to greenlight another game in the Prince of Persia series remains to be seen.

