Ubisoft Report Gives Assassin’s Creed Hexe and Far Cry 7 Release Date News

A new Ubisoft report has emerged with an update on the Assassin’s Creed Hexe release date and the Far Cry 7 release date. The former, for those that don’t know, is the next mainline Assassin’s Creed game following Assassin’s Creed: Shadows. Obviously, Far Cry 7 is the next mainline Far Cry game. These are two huge releases for Ubisoft in their two biggest series, and both are apparently not very far away.

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The new report comes the way Rogue I Tx, a leaker who has gained prominence for leaking screenshots and other media of the aforementioned Assassin’s Creed Hexe. How the leaker obtained this intel is a mystery, but it led to their socials being wiped by Ubisoft. Speaking of Assassin’s Creed Hexe, the leaker claims the game is going to be released in 2027. It is unclear if this is based on inside information, the leaked material they gathered, or both. Adding to this, the leaker also claims Far Cry 7 is going to release in 2027, and it sounds like it will be the first of the two, because it is claimed Far Cry 7 may be revealed this year. There is no such mention, meanwhile, for Assassin’s Creed Hexe.

Additional Details on Assassin’s Creed Hexe

Unfortunately, the above is the extent of information on Far Cry 7. There is more on Assassin’s Creed Hexe, though. On top of the intel above, the leaker reveals the protagonist of the new Assassin’s Creed game is female, its parkour is closest to the original first Assassin’s Creed game, and that NPCs in the game have “weird” outfits that look like “witch meets alien.”

Of course, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt. This is more than the run-of-the-mill rumor, given that the source has leaked materials, but that doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and subject to change. So far, Ubisoft has not commented on the situation, but they are clearly aware of it, given the aforementioned wipe of the leaker’s social media accounts. If it does comment on the pair of leaks, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.