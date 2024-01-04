Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Length Revealed

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is set to release this month, and when it does, it seems players will get to spend a lot of time with the game's protagonist Sardon. According to reporting from Game Informer, it will take about 25 hours to complete the game. That's a pretty solid amount of time for a 2D Metroidvania, but readers should keep in mind that's only an estimate from Ubisoft, and the amount could differ based on the player's skill, their knowledge of the series and genre, and a bunch of other factors.

If that number is accurate, that would be a lot longer than we've traditionally seen from the Prince of Persia franchise. Games like Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, and The Warrior Within tend to range about 8-15 hours. Quality is a lot more important than quantity, and those games are held in very high regard. The bigger challenge for Ubisoft Montpellier will be delivering an experience that can live up to the lofty expectations of players. This is the first new Prince of Persia game in more than a decade, and fans are going to want an experience that lives up to the best the series has had to offer.

Is Video Game Length Important?

Length has always been a source of debate in the video game industry. On one hand, the most highly-regarded games in the Prince of Persia series were all fairly short, and that hasn't had a negative impact on their perception. There are some truly excellent games that can be beaten in just a few hours, and the best games often encourage players to enjoy them all over again. On the other hand, video games represent an investment for a lot of players; at $49.99, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is cheaper than many other games on the market, but not everyone can afford to buy a lot of games each year. Some people have to be more selective, and if a game is on the shorter side, it might feel like a waste of money.

At the end of the day, it's up to each individual player to decide what their gaming dollars are worth, and there's no right or wrong answer. There have been plenty of games that overstayed their welcome, dragging on for more hours than most players would have preferred.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Release Date and Platforms

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will release January 18th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. With that release date quickly approaching, fans won't have to wait much longer to see just how long the game takes to beat.

