Beyond Good & Evil - 20th Anniversary Edition Officially Confirmed in New Statement

Last night, the existence of Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition leaked online through the Microsoft Store. Not only that, but some Ubisoft+ subscribers actually had the opportunity to play it, as well. Today, Ubisoft officially announced the game via the Beyond Good and Evil 2 Twitter account, while also addressing the leak that took place last night. According to Ubisoft, the version that was playable "was an early development version" and "is not indicative of the final game." A set release date was not announced, but apparently Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will be arriving in "early 2024."

The announcement, along with official key art, can be found below.

Well, looks like the cat’s out of the bag, dagnammit. Happy 20th anniversary to Beyond Good & Evil! While we cannot wait to show you more about this special edition, more news to come in early 2024! pic.twitter.com/cNxHGTnmdU — Beyond Good and Evil 2 (@bgegame) November 29, 2023

Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition Platforms

At this time, Ubisoft has not revealed which systems Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary will release on. That said, the game was rated by the ESRB earlier this year for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. None of that is too surprising, with the exception of Nintendo Switch. While the original version did release on GameCube, this would mark the first time Beyond Good & Evil has been made available on another Nintendo system since. The Microsoft Store leak yesterday did mention that the game will also allow for cross-saves, so those interested in playing the game on multiple platforms will be able to carry over their progress. Ubisoft has offered that feature in the past, notably in Immortals: Fenyx Rising. Until the company decides to roll out full details, readers should take all of this information with a grain of salt.

Fan Reception

Following the announcement, a number of Beyond Good & Evil fans noted their excitement for the 20th Anniversary Edition. The original game clearly holds a special place in the hearts of players, and they seem excited to see the changes and improvements that are being made. Many fans have asked Ubisoft for a physical release, but it remains to be seen if this will be digital only. The original Xbox listing did mention Smart Delivery for those that already own a digital version of the game, so it's hard to say if Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition will end up getting released in brick and mortar stores in addition to digital storefronts.

Of course, many fans also took the opportunity to ask Ubisoft about Beyond Good and Evil 2. The game was announced all the way back in 2008, five years after Beyond Good & Evil. Since then, development has been a mess, with constant restarts and new directions. Today's Tweets about the 20th Anniversary Edition marked the first time the Beyond Good and Evil 2 Twitter account Tweeted in more than three years; the last update was about Michel Ancel's retirement from video games back in September 2020.

Do you plan on checking out Beyond Good & Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition? Are you still waiting for the sequel to come out? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!