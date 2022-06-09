Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Release Possibly Coming Soon

✖

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection debuted on PlayStation 5 earlier this year, but fans have been patiently waiting on news of the PC version's release date. While Sony has yet to confirm when the game will arrive, it seems news could be coming soon. According to Gematsu, the PC version has been rated in Korea, which is usually a good indicator that a game will be releasing in the near future. Hopefully, PlayStation won't keep Uncharted fans waiting too long before an official announcement is made!

The Tweet from Gematsu can be found embedded below.

The PC version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection has been rated in Korea, suggesting a release is imminent: https://t.co/tQ5sXei5w7 pic.twitter.com/YP5yzdvrH7 — Gematsu (@gematsu) June 9, 2022

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection is a compilation featuring Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The PlayStation 5 version released in January, shortly before the release of the Uncharted live-action film. The Uncharted adaptation was a surprise success, and Legacy of Thieves Collection presents a great opportunity for non-PlayStation users to experience what the series has to offer.

PC releases have been a big part of PlayStation's strategy over the last year or so. The company has increasingly brought more games to the platform, including titles like Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone. Over the last week, PlayStation announced that Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and The Last of Us Part I will also arrive on PC. The Last of Us Part I does not have a PC release date, but Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered is set to arrive in August. Now that it's been rated in Korea, it's possible we could see Legacy of Thieves Collection drop prior to Marvel's Spider-Man, but there's no way of knowing for sure.

A number of PlayStation fans have been a bit unhappy with the company's focus on PC ports. Some believe that making these games more widely available takes away from the appeal of exclusivity. However, Sony clearly sees a financial incentive to keep doing so, and it's likely we'll see a lot more PlayStation games on the platform in the future!

