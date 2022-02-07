Uncharted: Tom Holland and Neil Druckmann Talk Adapting the Games

The upcoming Uncharted movie adaptation is set to release on February 18th, and ahead of the movie’s release, a new promotional video featuring a conversation between Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Tom Holland — who plays Nathan Drake in the movie — has been shared by Uncharted franchise developer Naughty Dog. The two discuss bringing the video game to the screen, Holland’s portrayal of Nathan Drake, and more.

“I actually was, you know,” Holland says when Druckmann asks whether the new Nathan Drake was nervous when meeting Nolan North, who portrayed the character in the Uncharted games. “I was such a big fan of the games, and he has such a distinct voice. And the nicest thing for me is that he’s been so supportive of me kind of inheriting this character and bringing in my new ideas and this new flavor to Nathan Drake.”

You can check out the full video for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/Naughty_Dog/status/1490695022131367938

“Street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor ‘Sully’ Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada,” an official description of the upcoming movie reads. “What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world’s oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate’s long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.”

As noted above, the Uncharted movie is currently set to release in theaters on February 18th after several delays. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The film will also feature Sophia Ali (Grey’s Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer serves as director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Uncharted movie right here.

