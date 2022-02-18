Uncharted: New Video Offers a Look Behind the Scenes at the Movie's Big Plane Fight

✖

As of today, the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan is officially available on digital, though the physical release is scheduled for May 10th. In promotion of the digital release, a new video has been shared that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the big plane fight in the movie which was a major focus of the marketing prior to the movie's release in theaters.

The video specifically offers several different looks at different parts of the action sequence within the C-17 owned by the film's villain. It is always fascinating to see how these stunts are pieced together, and the brief video includes a look at what the actors actually had to do for themselves, what was on wires, and what was added digitally after the fact. You can check out the behind-the-scenes video from Uncharted for yourself embedded below:

In this exclusive big action breakdown, we take a look inside the plane fight from #Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. We're pretty sure that the only in flight meal being served was pain.



Get your copy on Vudu today! —> https://t.co/fKqR6waFfA pic.twitter.com/BiwWL3BRiP — Fandango (@Fandango) April 26, 2022

"The tumbling plane scene advertised so often takes inspiration directly from Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception, but even beyond that, the movie's most memorable segments have a unique grasp of video game logic and what makes those replayable moments tick," our own review of the film states about the plane fight specifically. "Are they ridiculous and improbable? Sure, but they wouldn't be nearly as much fun otherwise. They don't leave you much time to ponder dubious outcomes or plot armor and instead segue you from one puzzle or brawl to the next, but it's hard to imagine any other direction working to the degree that tempo does."

The Uncharted movie is now available to own on digital and is set to release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD on May 10th. It stars Tom Holland as Nathan Drake, Mark Wahlberg as Victor "Sully" Sullivan, and Antonio Banderas as Santiago Moncada. The movie also features Sophia Ali (Grey's Anatomy) as Chloe Frazer and Tati Gabrielle (The 100) as Braddock. Venom director Ruben Fleischer was director of the adaptation. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Uncharted movie right here.

What do you think about the behind-the-scenes look at the big plane stunt from Uncharted? Are you interested in picking up a physical copy of the movie in May? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and movies!