Uncharted Voice Actor Nolan North Reveals If He's Involved in Tom Holland's Movie

Uncharted voice actor Nolan North has revealed if he’s involved in the upcoming Tom Holland movie. Sony has big plans for the Spider-Man actor and the adventure film is one of those large bets on a young actor that MCU fans can’t get enough of. Well, before Holland was the face of Spidey, North was the face of Nathan Drake in the beloved PlayStation series. You could absolutely imagine that fans would like to see the voice actor play a small role in the film. But, according to the ComicbookMovie's conversation with the Uncharted star, Naughty Dog hasn’t even contacted him about it. But, North isn’t stressing that fact and is 100 percent behind Holland and Sony because he wants the fans to have the best experience possible.

North began, “No, they haven't contacted me at all. Part of me is fine with it, and part of me is like, 'It'd be nice if you asked!' It's not a big deal. I'm actually looking forward to it, and I think people should look forward to it. Give them a chance. We've never seen Nathan Drake in his 20s and a Sully in his 40s. It could be interesting.”

“I like the fact they're going to do a different spin on it and I'm looking forward to seeing how they do,” he added. “I like Tom Holland, I like Mark Wahlberg, I enjoy their films, so let them put their spin on it. It's like asking Robert Downey Jr., 'What do you think about Nolan North doing a video game?' He's probably like, 'That's cool! I hope he does well and people enjoy it.' I'm the same way, just turn it around. I see things that are negative about it like, 'I don't like this casting,' but let them do something [with it].”

“The bigger mistake would be trying to get someone who looks like Nathan Drake and literally just take one of the games and follow it as a movie,” North continued. “The games are already movies on their own, so don't do that. Do what you're doing. Show me Nathan Drake in his 20s, show me some artistic license, and make it your own. That's what I did with Tony Stark, and that's what they should do with Nathan Drake. Good luck to them.”

“I’m actually kicking myself as I was at a convention and Tom Holland was there, and I went to get a cup of coffee and said, 'I'm going to go say hi to him and introduce myself,' but I guess he was gone and only there for one day and I was like, 'Oh man, I missed him, I was gonna say hey to him and good luck.' I'm okay,” he mused. “Who am I? If you don't like the movie, go back and play the games, but these characters can coexist in the same world and I don't think there's time for such negativity.”

