Uncharted: Tom Holland Says Movie Is “Everything I Dreamed It Would Be”

A cozy Tom Holland did an Instagram Live this morning and talked Spider-Man: Homecoming, chatted with a fan, discussed his upcoming movie The Devil All the Time, and more. The actor was also asked about Uncharted, which he is currently filming. Holland revealed the movie is going well and teased he recently got a big bruise, but couldn't show it off because it was in a "revealing area" and he joked he would "get shut down" if he showed it on the social media site. However, he did have a lot of positive things to say about the production.

“Filming is going so well. The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well." You can check out the full video in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:39am PDT

Video game fans are especially curious to see how the Uncharted movie comes together, given both the unexpected narrative and the star-studded ensemble cast. The film will be directed by Venom's Ruben Fleischer, with a cast that also includes Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle. Recently, Wahlberg talked about the movie, which was originally supposed to feature him as Drake.

“I was attached for years and years to play Nathan Drake and now I’m playing Sully. Even with The Fighter, there was a ticking clock there," Wahlberg said in an interview earlier this year. "There was that biological clock. We gotta’ get going quickly.”

"It’s exciting because, without giving too much away, it’s more of an origin story," Wahlberg also said. "Meeting them, and Nathan becoming Nathan. Sully and him meeting, trying to not only get over on each other, but also starting to partner up and develop that relationship. It’ll be very cool. It’s the first time I’m in a movie that’s a movie. I felt like when I was reading it, I was reading Indiana Jones or Thomas Crown Affair. It’s got these great elements of these heist movies and adventure movies like I’ve never been a part of.”

"The script’s really good, man," Holland teased earlier this year. “The script is really, really good. It’s really strong. It’s really, really funny. The dynamic between Sully and Drake is amazing, and Mark Wahlberg is going to crush it as Sully. And it’s a really, really fun film.”

Uncharted is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on July 16, 2021.