Uncharted Movie: New Set Photos of Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Revealed

A new look at the upcoming Uncharted movie featuring actors Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg has been revealed through some set photos shared online this week. The photos were posted on Twitter by an account dedicated to news about Holland and showed both actors dressed up on set. Holland plays Nathan Drake, the protagonist of the Uncharted series, while Wahlberg will play Sully who acted as Nathan Drake’s mentor in the games.

The set photos below were shared by the THollandNews Twitter account on Tuesday and showed Wahlberg partially facing towards the camera while Holland had his back turned. It’s of course impossible to determine the context of the photos since we don’t know much about the film’s plot yet, but people in the replies were quick to draw comparisons to the Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End mission “Once a Thief” where Sully and Nathan had to dress up to infiltrate an auction and steal valuables.

📸 | @TomHolland1996 and Mark Wahlberg shooting #Uncharted in Berlin last night pic.twitter.com/ZfjMQwawf1 — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) September 15, 2020

These photos aren’t technically the first pictures from the set of the Uncharted movie that we’ve seen since Holland shared one before, but the one the actor shared was only of his chair that had the word “Nate” embellished on it. That makes these much more interesting since they actually show what the characters will look like when they make the jump from games to movies. Wahlberg isn’t sporting Sully’s signature mustache in the image, but we knew previously the movie would offer a different take on these characters with Holland’s version of Nathan Drake presenting a younger version of the character.

Holland recently shared some thoughts on the progress made on the film by saying that the Uncharted movie was everything he wanted it to be. He said the filming has been going well so far which is a reassurance after the movie was delayed more than once and had several changes of directors over the course of its production.

“Filming is going so well,” Holland said. “The film is like, everything I dreamed it would be. I mean, I don’t know if you guys played the games, but I was such a huge fan of the game, and it’s been going so well.”

The Uncharted movie is scheduled to release on October 8, 2021, a date that puts it right around the times when Halloween Ends and The Batman are scheduled to release in theaters.