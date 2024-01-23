Death Stranding 2 Report Reveals the Sequel's Full Title

A new report has shed light on Death Stranding 2, the next game from developer Kojima Productions. At the end of 2022, Hideo Kojima appeared at The Game Awards and revealed the first trailer for Death Stranding 2. Since this announcement, no additional news on the project has come about, which has led fans to wonder about when more info might be dropping. Luckily, if a new report is any indication, it sounds like Kojima Productions is planning to have a big new reveal for DS2 soon enough.

According to Dealabs, a new showing for Death Stranding 2 is slated to happen in less than a month. Specifically, the publication believes that this new announcement will transpire at some point in the next 15 days, which means that the reveal would happen no later than February 7. One possible venue for this announcement could be a new State of Play presentation from PlayStation, although Sony itself has yet to confirm that it has a broadcast of this sort planned for the coming days or weeks.

Outside of this, it has also been noted that the official title of the Death Stranding sequel will be Death Stranding 2 – On the Beach. When Kojima first unveiled the project back in 2022, the game's first trailer simply showed the game's title to be stylized as "DS2". Assuming that this report is accurate, though, it seems as though this title was merely a placeholder for the full version that could be revealed soon.

At this point in time, many specifics associated with Death Stranding 2 remain shrouded in mystery. A launch window for the game hasn't been provided just yet, which means fans are still in the dark when it comes to the sequel's arrival. Additionally, only a PlayStation 5 version of DS2 has been confirmed to be in the works so far. While the original game also came to PC, it currently seems as though Death Stranding 2 won't hit this platform right away. Regardless, more information on this front seems like it should be hitting the internet shortly.