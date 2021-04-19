Valheim's Latest Update Adds New Terrain System, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Developer Iron Gate Studios has opted to kick this week off by releasing a sizable new update for its extremely popular survival game, Valheim. While the update isn't a major one by any means, it absolutely contains some quality of life improvements that surely all fans will appreciate.

Update version 0.150.3 for Valheim went live this morning on PC with the majority of the patch focusing on a new terrain modification system. Rolling out this feature was one that the developers at Iron Gate said took quite awhile, but its implementation should be well worth it. "The new terrain modification system is made to reduce the number of network instances and make loading faster and smoother," Iron Gate detailed. "Technically it’s a pretty big change but hopefully you should not notice that much of a difference except some minor behaviour changes to the hoe and pickaxe and of course much smoother loading of areas with a lot of terrain modifications. All terrain modifications after this patch (using the hoe, pickaxe, or cultivator) will automatically use the new modification system. "

While this new terrain system is the most marquee addition in this update top Valheim, a few other changes have come about as well. Most of these tweaks are rather small, however, and only alter things such as where enemies spawn or limit where some items can be placed.

As a whole, though, this new modification system for Valheim will surely help bring the game that much closer to its finalized iteration. If you'd like to try tot game out for yourself right now, you can currently give it a shot via early access exclusively on PC.

You can check out the full patch notes for Valheim's latest update down below.

Patch Notes