Valkyrae Is Ready to Quit Streaming Over Social Media Hate

Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter is one of the most popular streamers in the world, and she's ready to quit both streaming and social media due to the toxicity involved with both. Alongside Pokimane, Valkyrae is the biggest female streamer in the world and only getting more and more popular. However, not everything about this rise to stardom has been great. Whether on Twitch or YouTube, the biggest streamers in the world deal with an unimaginable amount of hate and toxicity. And unfortunately, things aren't any better on Twitter or any other form of social media.

Speaking about all of this hate and toxicity, Valkyrae revealed she sometimes thinks she's ready to move on from streaming in favor of pursuing business and investing. At the moment, it doesn't sound like the streamer is actually packing up her bags and moving on, but it also doesn't sound very far away.

"I’ve been thinking about it a lot. There’s definitely going to be a time in my life where I pivot out of social media especially. I don’t want to live this way for the rest of my life," said Valkyrae of her current life, via Dexerto.

“I actually really, really hate social media. It’s scary… I hate it. All the trolls, and hate, and creepiness,” added the streamer. “I just don’t think this fame is really that fulfilling. It’s incredibly invasive. It [quitting] has been on my mind a lot.... “[This life] is so exposing, and people ⁠— especially on social media ⁠— are always looking for the worst in you. They want to find something bad about you, and actually use it against you. It’s just scary, really scary.”

Valkyrae concluded, by noting she already has a career in business and investing she can pivot to whenever she needs. It's unclear what exactly she would pivot to, but it could have something to do with 100 Thieves, which she is a co-owner of.

“I already have things in business and investing, so I can pivot when I’m ready,” said the streamer. “I have that plan, I just don’t know when I want to do it.”

At the moment, Valkyrae hasn't followed any of this up with any type of official announcement, but as she notes, it's something on her mind, and it sounds like a future where the streaming star is off YouTube and social media may not be very far away.