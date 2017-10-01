Newly Revealed Valve Art Shows Off Potential 4-Player Fantasy Game

Former Valve artist Drew Wolf recently uploaded a few key pieces of beautiful artwork that shows off a game that Valve at one time was working on, and we could potentially see in the future. The game in question looks to be a four-player fantasy adventure game simply referred to as “Untitled Fantasy Game” that definitely has a few features that we’d love to see come to reality.

In addition to the posted art, Wolf added:

“Development of these characters started with a round of loose sketches. The goal was to present as many groups of four adventures as possible in order to establish a diverse cast of archetypal characters. After discussion and feedback the group was paired down to ten characters. They would become the projects main characters.

During the development I created a mood sketch for each character. They were done in a classic sci-fi/fantasy book cover. Each sketch represents a slice of the world each character came from as well as a hint at who they are and what they do.”

The character concept board shows off the varying personalities and archetypes in the potential characters including warriors, bards, mages, and more with unique backgrounds to tell their tale. Initially there was supposed to be more characters for the mystery title, but the team decided to narrow it down to 10 characters total.

In addition to the character concept art seen above, he also included a few peeks into the monsters and other foes found in-game, as well as a few other key “idea” designs from their storyboard. All of the storyboard images and designs can all be found at Wolf’s official website right here.

Could we be seeing this intriguing title come to fruition? Most likely not, given that Wolf departed the company back in 2009, but there was a much larger team responsible for the potential fantasy game. Because of that, the possibility for the project to not be completely abandoned is definitely there. The character art looks gorgeous, we’d love to see this project up and running!