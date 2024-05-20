PlayStation Users Are About to Lose Tons of Time After Finally Getting a Long-Awaited Game

PlayStation fans have had a solid start to 2024, with games like Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Helldivers 2, and Stellar Blade moving the needle among the fanbase. The console maker also has a mostly wide-open rest of the year that will hopefully be filled with new games relatively soon. However, it was recently revealed that PlayStation 4 and 5 owners will soon have access to a fan-favorite game many have wanted for years. Bloons TD 6 is one of the most popular mobile games on the market and it's finally coming to PlayStation platforms next week.

PlayStation Adds Bloons TD 6 Next Week

(Photo: Ninja Kiwi)

Bloons fans will know that the sixth game in the long-running tower defense game first launched on mobile in 2018. That was soon followed up with a release on Windows, but it wasn't until last year that the hit game came to Xbox platforms. Specifically, Bloons TD 6 launched on Xbox consoles on September 5, 2023. At the time, it was announced that the game would be coming to PlayStation platforms eventually, and now that's finally happening.

PlayStation fans will get Bloons TD 6 on May 22nd. It's worth noting that it was originally scheduled for May 16th before getting a slight delay. We don't expect it to be delayed again, but the developers might run into further issues pushing it back slightly. Either way, it shouldn't be much longer before PlayStation fans get to hop into Bloons TD 6's version of tower defense.

What is Bloons TD 6?

Similar to the other five Bloons games, Bloons TD 6 is a tower defense game where players try to set up defenses to keep the bloons from making it through the level. However, this game switches the perspective slightly, moving to 2.5D. It's a subtle change, but it helps keep things fresh after more than a decade of games. Bloons 6 also introduces a new category of monkeys called "heroes." Players can level up these monkeys to make them even better at stopping bloons from reaching the exit.

Of course, that opens up the possibility of microtransactions, but you don't have to buy them to level up your hero monkeys. Bloons 6 also incorporates four-player co-op, letting players team up with their friends to take down the bloons. You can hop into co-op online or on the couch, opening it up for everyone. Players can also create and share their own levels and challenges, giving the game a nearly endless supply of content.

Bloons TD 6 is available now on mobile, Xbox, and PC platforms. It launches on May 22nd on PlayStation consoles.