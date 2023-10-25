Veep Stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson Join Critical Role for Charity

Veep stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson are reuniting to play Dungeons & Dragons for charity. Today, Critical Role announced that Hale and Richardson would participate in the third Red Nose Day Special, titled "Choose Your Own Adventure....Again." Joining the pair will be regular Critical Role cast members Liam O'Brien, Laura Bailey and Taliesin Jaffe as players and Matt Mercer serving as the DM. The adventure will air on Critical Role's streaming channels on November 28th, with a VOD going up the next day.

As the name of the one-shot suggests, the adventure will feature audience participation as fans can vote on certain elements that will be included in the adventure by donating to Critical Role's Tiltify page. The polls are open now, with fans able to choose everything from the class that the cast members will play as to the type of monster they'll encounter.

Previous Red Nose Day Specials have featured the participation of Stephen Colbert. However, Hale has a connection with Critical Role, having voiced a character in The Legend of Vox Machina and also having made a brief cameo appearance during one of Critical Role's infamous pre-game ad reads. Interestingly, this marks the first time that the Red Day Special has called out a specific location within Critical Role canon by name. This adventure will take place in the Shattered Teeth, the one area of Critical Role's world of Exandria that hasn't been explored in great detail.

What Is Critical Role?

Critical Role is a popular streaming show in which a group of voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. The show started on Geek & Sundry back in 2015 but eventually spun off to become its own media empire, complete with comics, books, animated series, and tie-in merchandise. The show is currently in its third campaign, with new episodes airing weekly.