Critical Role Changes YouTube Release Schedule for Candela Obscura

Critical Role fans won't have to wait two weeks to watch Candela Obscura on YouTube. Today, Critical Role announced that Candela Obscura would be published on the same VOD timeline as other programs. During the launch of the show, Candela Obscura's video on demand wouldn't be posted on YouTube until two weeks after the episode's initial airing on Twitch and YouTube live. However, the VOD version of the show will now be posted the following Monday, which matches the release schedule of other episodes.

In a video posted to Twitter, Critical Role creative director Marisha Ray noted that the two week window meant that it was initially hard for people to start watching on a live stream and then finish on the VOD version and hoped that shortening the gap between the initial airing and VOD post would help bring a greater number of viewers to the show. While the VOD version of Candela Obscura Episode 1 had 1.1 million views, the finale of the three-arc chapter had 165,000 views by comparison.

The suspense was simply too great!🕯️#CandelaObscura Chapter 2 will be moving to the same windowing schedule as Critical Role: YouTube VODs will be up the following Monday instead of the previous two week gap moving forward – let @marisha_ray fill you in! pic.twitter.com/Utm5yGRMbS — Critical Role (@CriticalRole) August 24, 2023

What Is Candela Obscura?

Candela Obscura is Critical Role's new ongoing series set outside of Exandria and starring a rotating cast. The horror series is set in the Fairelands, a world whose development parallels that of the 1920s and is recovering from a recent war. However, the series also features cosmic elements, specifically in the form of the Bleed, a strange corruption that seems to hail from another world. Magic, esotericism, and occultism all play roles in the new series.

Unlike the main Critical Role series, which uses the Dungeons & Dragons 5E system, Candela Obscura uses the yet-to-be-published Illuminated Worlds system. This system is built principally on a game engine similar to Blades in the Dark, but with several tweaks to give the Lore Master more control over checks. A Quickstart guide for Candela Obscura was released earlier this year and a full rules set is anticipated to come out in the near future.

Who Stars in Chapter 2 of Candela Obscura?

The upcoming second Chapter of Candela Obscura stars game designer Spenser Starke as the Lore Keeper, with a cast that includes Luis Carazo, Zehra Fazal, Brennan Lee Mulligan, Marisha Ray, and Travis Willingham. The first episode will air on August 31st, with a simulcast airing on YouTube, Twitch, and select Cinemark theaters.