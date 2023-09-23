Critical Role's Mighty Nein Reunion to Play in Theaters

Critical Role is returning to theaters. This week, Critical Role announced that its upcoming The Mighty Nein: Echoes of the Solstice special will play at select Cinemark Theaters on October 26th. The special, which brings back the Mighty Nein characters from Campaign 2 in a storyline that ties into current events from the show, will first be presented at a special sold out London live show the previous day. In addition to playing at theaters, Critical Role will also air The Mighty Nein reunion show on Twitch and YouTube on October 26th at 7 PM PT. Notably, Cinemark Theaters will be airing The Mighty Nein special at 7 PM local time, regardless of the time zone, which is a departure from previous Critical Role specials.

Because of The Mighty Nein special, Candela Obscura will be getting pushed back a week on Critical Role's streaming channels, with the October episode instead airing on the first week of November. This means that regular episodes of Critical Role will take a two week break at the end of October instead of its usual one-week break, which also provides the cast with more time to travel to and from London.

Tickets for The Mighty Nein: Echoes of the Solstice can be found on Cinemark's webpage.

What Is The Mighty Nein: Echoes of the Solstice?

The Mighty Nein: Echoes of the Solstice is a follow-up to the events of the current Critical Role campaign, which saw characters from all three Critical Role campaigns come together to try to stop the archmage Ludinus Da'leth from utilizing an astronomical phenomenon known as the Apogee Solstice to unlock a god-eating entity called Predathos from the red moon Ruidus. While Ludinus at least partially succeeded, having used the Apogee Solstice to lock Ruidus in the sky, it seems that his scheme didn't succeed entirely, which gives the Mighty Nein a chance to still make a difference.