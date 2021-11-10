Verizon Is Also Going to Sell PS5s But With a Catch

If you somehow missed all of the furor over it for the past year, the PlayStation 5 is kind of a big deal, and it’s kind of a big pain in the butt to actually find one in stock. Even now, restocks sell out for the Sony console almost immediately. How popular is the PS5? Well, Verizon, not necessarily associated with selling video game consoles, is actually going to be selling PS5s with a catch. Specifically, online customers will need to be a current Verizon wireless customer in order to even try to buy one.

“In the near future, Verizon will be selling a very limited quantity of Sony PlayStation 5 consoles in a handful of pilot stores and online,” a Verizon company spokesperson told PCMag this week. “Inventory will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this point, there is no telling how much of an impact this will have on the overall online market of PlayStation 5 consoles, but another retailer offering PS5s for sale is another retailer offering PS5s for sale and the fact that the online offerings are only limited to customers means that it should, ostensibly, see fewer folks battling it out for an order. That said, there’s no telling exactly how much stock Verizon is going to have at any point.

As noted above, the online listings at Verizon for the PlayStation 5 consoles currently say out of stock, but it seems fair to assume that it will restock over time like other retailers. The PlayStation 5 itself comes in two versions, one with a disc drive and one without. The former costs $499.99 while the latter costs $399.99, assuming you can find either of them in stock anywhere. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation 5 specifically right here.

What do you think about Verizon getting into the “selling PlayStation 5 consoles” game? Are you still trying to secure a PS5 yourself, or did you already manage to grab one? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!