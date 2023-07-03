10 Biggest Video Games Releasing in July 2023

It's summer, which means video game releases have slowed down a bit. In a year that's already seen releases like Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy 16, Diablo 4, Street Fighter 6, Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hi-Fi Rush, and more, July's offering is going to seem especially light. That said, there are some notable games dropping in what is historically one of the slowest times of year for game releases, including a long-awaited release among Nintendo fans, a dinosaur game from Capcom that isn't Dino Crisis, and one of the most unique-looking indie games in years. Below, you can check out July's ten most notable video games releases. Of course, the list below is not an exhaustive one, because even in a slow month there are a metric ton of games releasing 24/7. Rather, the list below attempts to highlight the more notable of these new releases and ports.

Pikmin 4 About: "Guide pintsized creatures in a grand mission on a strange planet! Meet Pikmin, small, plantlike creatures you can grow, pluck, command, and overpower your enemies with! These curious helpers come in different types-fire is no sweat for Red Pikmin and the brand-new Ice Pikmin can freeze enemies and the environment. Use your Pikmin's miniature might (and a bit of strategy) to explore this mysterious planet." Release Date: July 21, 2023 via Nintendo Switch prevnext

Exoprimal About: "Suit up, Exofighters! A dinosaur storm is on the horizon in Exoprimal. Hordes of history's most ferocious beasts are mysteriously appearing across the globe and your cutting-edge combat suits are the only things standing in their way. This battle of the ages unfolds in the main game mode, Dino Survival, where two teams of Exosuit pilots race to complete objectives while staving off swarms of ancient creatures. In Exoprimal, each match is different from the last. In some scenarios, rival squads are pitted against one another in direct confrontations. Other times, adversaries must forge uneasy alliances to survive encounters with formidable foes like the terrifying and otherworldly Neo T. Rex." Release Date: July 14, 2023 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S prevnext

Remnant II About: "Unimaginable Worlds. Unrelenting Odds. Remnant II is the sequel to the best-selling game Remnant: From the Ashes that pits survivors of humanity against new deadly creatures and god-like bosses across terrifying worlds. Play solo or co-op with two other friends to explore the depths of the unknown to stop an evil from destroying reality itself. To succeed, players will need to rely on their own skills and those of their team to overcome the toughest challenges and to stave off humanity's extinction." Release Date: July 25, 2023 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S prevnext

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals About: "TVs turn on and off. Planes lose radar. Radio stations can't broadcast through the static. In the small coastal town of Camena, unnaturally occurring electromagnetic waves are suddenly causing interference with electrical and radio equipment. Reluctantly, Riley Poverly returns to her hometown to investigate the mystery, but what she finds is more than she bargained for. Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the mind-bending follow-up to the critically-acclaimed narrative adventure game OXENFREE from Night School Studio. Play it as a standalone story or dive deeper by playing the original – it's up to you. As you play, you'll shape every step of the story through your choices. How you choose to deal with the supernatural events at hand will forever alter the future." Release Date: July 12 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, and PS5 prevnext

Viewfinder About: "Viewfinder is a mind-bending first person adventure game in which you can bring pictures to life by placing them into the world. Challenge perception, redefine reality, and reshape the world around you with an instant camera. Viewfinder is a new single-player game offering gamers hours of interesting and fun experiences while uncovering the mysteries left behind." Release Date: July 18 via PC and PS5 prevnext

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - PC Port About: "Blast your way through an interdimensionl adventure. Ratchet and Clank are back! Help them stop a robotic emperor intent on conquering cross-dimensional worlds, with their own universe next in the firing line. Witness the evolution of the dream team as they're joined by Rivet – a Lombax resistance fighter from another dimension." Release Date: July 26 via PC prevnext

Synapse About: "In Synapse, players take on the role of a highly trained operative tasked with breaking into the Colonel's mind to extract crucial intel that will put an end to his plans for mass destruction. The game has been crafted to take full advantage of PlayStation VR2's next generation feature set with eye-tracking enhanced, motion-controlled telekinesis and adrenaline fuelled gunplay that that players can feel through the PlayStation VR2's Sense controllers' haptic feedback and adaptive triggers." Release Date: July 4 via PS5/PlayStation VR 2 prevnext

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Episode 1 About: "Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale's latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series. Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and uncharted edges of The Belt aboard the The Artemis. From scavenging wrecked ships in a zero-g environment, to surviving a mutiny, to combating fearsome pirates, you make the difficult choices and reveal Camina Drummer's resolve in this latest Telltale adventure." Release Date: July 27 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S prevnext

Mordhau About: "Mordhau is a medieval first & third person multiplayer slasher. Enter a hectic battlefield of up to 64 players as a mercenary in a fictional, but realistic world, where you will get to experience the brutal and satisfying melee combat that will have you always coming back for more." Release Date: July 12 via PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S prevnext