Biggest Video Games Releasing in May 2023

We are closing in on the halfway point of 2023, a year that's already seen huge releases such as Hogwarts Legacy, Resident Evil 4 Remake, and soon to be Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unfortunately, May isn't as packed as normal with notable games, but there are some releases worth paying attention to, including one of the most anticipated games of this the last decade. In additon to this, players will once again be vampire hunting, playing with LEGOs, revisting one of the most iconic games of the 90s, and trying to survive the horrors of a desolate WW1 bunker full of scary. Below, you can check out May's biggest video game releases. Of course, the list of games below is not an exhuastive one. There are a wide range of games releasing next month not featured below, but what this list does attempt to do is highlight the most notable of these new releases and ports.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom About: An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom? Release Date: May 12 via Nintendo Switch

Redfall About: Redfall is an open-world, single player and co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Continuing Arkane's legacy of carefully crafted worlds and immersive sims, Redfall brings the studio's signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter. Release Date: May 1 via PC and Xbox Series X|S

Amnesia: The Bunker About: Amnesia: The Bunker is a first-person horror game from the makers of SOMA and Amnesia. Left all alone in a desolate WW1 bunker with only one bullet remaining in the barrel, it's up to you to face the oppressing terrors in the dark. Keep the lights on at all costs, persevere, and make your way out alive. A truly intense horror experience. Release: May 23 via PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

System Shock About: System Shock is the fully fledged remake of the ground breaking original from 1994, combining cult gameplay with all-new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface and all-new sounds & music; it even has the original voice actor of SHODAN, one of gaming's most iconic villains. Witness the rebirth of one of the greatest and most influential games ever created. Release Date: May 30 via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum About: The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is a story-driven action adventure. Embark on a perilous journey as Gollum, chasing the only thing that is precious to you. Climb, leap, and sneak your way past dangers or into advantageous spots. Gollum is skillful and sly, and torn by a split personality. It is up to you to decide whether to yield to the darker side of Gollum or trust the kinder gentler hint of Smeagol. Release Date: May 25 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Darkest Dungeon II About: Darkest Dungeon II is a turn-based roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within... Release Date: May 8 via PC

Atlas Fallen About: Rise from the dust and liberate mankind from the oppression of corrupted gods. Glide the sands of a timeless land, filled with ancient dangers, mysteries and fragments of the past. Hunt legendary monsters, using powerful, shape-shifting weapons and devastating sand-powered abilities in spectacular, super-powered combat. Target and gather the essence of your enemies to shape your own custom playstyle, forging a new era for humanity in a fully cooperative or solo story campaign. Rise from the dust. Unleash the storm. Release Date: May 16 via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

LEGO 2K Drive About: Players will journey across Bricklandia's multiple unique biome regions as they compete against a series of charismatic rivals with hopes of one day winning the coveted Sky Cup Trophy. In LEGO 2K Drive, players choose how they want to play, with a wide open world to explore full of racing, minigames, challenges, collectibles, things to destroy, and well-known vehicles from LEGO themes like City, Creator, Speed Champions, and more. Release Date: May 19 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Ravenlok About: Ravenlok's life takes a turn for the unexpected when she stumbles through a magical mirror into a troubled kingdom. Explore fantastical realms, meet mad characters and defeat dark monsters to end the Caterpillar Queen's reign of terror. Your destiny awaits in an action-packed, coming of age adventure. Release Date: May 4 via PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Humanity About: In Humanity you control that glowing shiba inu, placing commands on the ground for a giant marching horde of people to follow. Make them turn, jump, float through the air, swim, climb, etc., all to reach the goal (or goals) in each stage. The game gradually introduces these mechanics and more, combining them with each other and new elements to ramp up the challenge the further you go. Release Date: May 16 PC, PS4, PS5, and PlayStation VR/VR 2