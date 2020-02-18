WayForward’s Vitamin Connection: Director James Montagna Talks Switch Exclusivity, Sub-Games, and the Game’s Unique Style

This week, Nintendo Switch owners will be treated to Vitamin Connection, an exclusive title built from the ground-up for the platform. Developed by the team at WayForward, the company is best known for games such as Shantae, River City Girls, and Mighty Switch Force. Vitamin Connection is a brand-new franchise from the publisher, and the game’s unique sense of style could prove just as endearing as the rest of the company’s catalog. With just a few days to go before the game’s launch, Comicbook.com chatted with Vitamin Connection Director James Montagna about how the game came to be, whether or not the title works best in single-player or co-op, and the challenges of getting audiences to notice a new franchise.

In Vitamin Connection, players take on the roles of Vita Boy and Mina-Girl, a pair of heroes that travel through the bodies of the Sable family as they try to stave off the potential diseases that threaten them. Oh, and the pill Vita Boy and Mina-Girl use to explore and destroy bacteria just so happens to be shaped like a Joy-Con controller. It sounds (and looks) pretty crazy, but with WayForward at the helm, the gameplay should prove to be quite entertaining!

Keep reading to see what the game’s director had to say about all things Vitamin Connection!

Genesis

ComicBook.com: So, what was the genesis for Vitamin Connection?

James Montagna: I feel like it was the Nintendo Switch hardware itself that inspired Vitamin Connection. Ever since WayForward acquired development hardware, I was thinking about what sort of game would be perfectly suited for the unique aspects of the system. Through the years I’ve been working on the Shantae series games, which feature a rich setting to explore with a lot of depth, and an endearing cast of characters. Since these games are solo oriented experiences, I’d been considering what it might be like to create a new IP with some contrast to that, focused on a simplified, accessible game that friends and couples could play together in sessions… but still providing that charming world WayForward players come to expect, and some sensation of embarking on a journey. Nintendo Switch was the perfect venue to finally flesh out and realize that vague concept I’d been wanting to explore.

A wild take on worlds to explore

ComicBook.com: Most video games tend to feature worlds based on the elements, such as fire, wind, ice, etc. It seems that the worlds in Vitamin Connection will actually vary based on which member of the Sable family Vita-Boy and Mina-Girl find themselves exploring. Did that open up some unique design opportunities for the team?

So, in Vitamin Connection, you have members of the Sable family swallowing a vitamin that is the Capsule Ship which the players copilot. And, as you’ve mentioned, the stage is actually the inside of that person… or animal… or thing! In a lot of ways, the theme of exploring the inside of the body was liberating because there is very little expectation tied to what each different stage should be. We don’t really show anything that truly resembles the inside of the body anyway because everything is heavily abstracted in the game’s style. As a result, we mostly focused on designing the stages strictly for what ideas we felt were most interesting gameplay-wise.

The best part for the development team

ComicBook.com: Was there one particular element of the development process that the team found most enjoyable?

I’m certain it depends on who you ask, but generally speaking, we’ve all enjoyed the process of building out ridiculous scenarios that take place in the world of Vitamin Connection, and the characters involved in them. In the game you have what we call the macro story, which revolves around the family, and then there’s the micro story featuring the vitamin characters and the crazy crew they meet. Coming up with visual designs, songs, one-liners, and all of that for these characters was such a joy. They’re very near and dear to us, so I hope players will grow fond of them in the same way as they play through the game.

Funding the game

ComicBook.com: Josh Fairhurst of Limited Run Games said the title was originally being carried by a different publisher. How did LRG get involved with co-funding?

Any time you are creating something that is wildly off the course of what everybody else is doing, there is an even greater hurdle towards sharing that vision with others in a way they can digest. In a case like this, it is mostly because there’s less of a frame of reference of other games to compare it to. But exploring this uncharted territory is also the way to discover something innovative and fun. Thankfully, we have a great relationship with Limited Run since they have published physical versions of the Shantae series games and recently River City Girls. When we decided it might be a good idea to share a prototype of Vitamin Connection with them, Limited Run Games was immediately aligned with us in seeing why a game like this could be fun. I’m so thankful to have them as a partner because I can feel the passion they have for games and it’s really encouraging that they took a liking to this one.

On exclusivity

ComicBook.com: These days, it seems incredibly rare to see third party exclusives that aren’t simply timed exclusives. Why was the choice made to make this a Switch exclusive?

This isn’t a very deep answer, but… I said, “I want to make a game just for Switch!” and then we assembled a crew and made it! Another factor that might answer the question is that I think the development of Vitamin Connection was, more than anything else, motivated by a burst of creativity wanting to be expressed. And in the end, I feel embracing that creativity often leads to very successful business anyway. WayForward’s track record of original titles stands as an indicator of this.

Switch features

ComicBook.com: Vitamin Connection was built from the ground-up for Nintendo Switch, and uses the Joy-Con controllers as the basis for the Capsule Ship. Does this definitively close the door on the game arriving on other systems?

I suppose the world of Vitamin Connection could be realized in a variety of other venues with some changes, and that could certainly be interesting to explore! But since the goal from the outset of this project was to create a Switch experience, there was never any question about it during development. The game makes heavy use of specific features like HD Rumble, the separate Joy-Con controllers, and even the IR Motion Camera.

Single-player, or co-op?

ComicBook.com: The game’s two-player co-op looks intriguing, but will single players still get a full experience?

Absolutely. We were careful to always be playing the game solo, as well as together, to make sure that the experience works either way. Interestingly, we found that some elements of the game are more challenging solo, while other parts are much easier. But however you choose to play, it all seems to balance out pretty well in the end. I recently played through again on Nintendo Switch Lite by myself and had a fun experience! And I’m still laughing at the silly and dumb dialogue we made for the 100th time over, which is either a sign of insanity or a pretty good gag.

Character designs

ComicBook.com: Vitamin Connection‘s character designs feel very unique, yet also faithful to the style of other WayForward franchises, like Shantae and Mighty Switch Force. Was this a conscious decision?

I think that WayForward-ness comes naturally without a specific effort to achieve it because it’s just in our DNA as a studio. We wanted to try something fresh, but I’m pleased that we also seem to retain our identity in doing so. It doesn’t hurt that the lead artist of Vitamin Connection, Lindsay Collins, was also involved in other titles like Cat Girl Without Salad, LIT, and more!

Sub-Games, explained

ComicBook.com: Vitamin Connection will offer various “Sub-Games.” Will these be accessible for multiplayer outside of the main game?

That’s right. Sub-Games are smaller challenges that are dispersed throughout the main journey, but are then unlocked to be able to be enjoyed individually, with a variety of additional levels or courses. Every Sub-Game can be played with two players or solo!

Regarding Sub-Games, one of my favorite elements of them is the unique title screens they have. Each title screen explores a completely unique and offbeat art style. You’ll see a whole new perspective of Vita-Boy & Mina-Girl in each of them!

Helping the game stand out

ComicBook.com: With many indie games struggling to find an audience across digital storefronts, what is it that you hope will help Vitamin Connection stand out from other offerings?

t’s tough because I feel Vitamin Connection is the sort of game that is best understood by simply playing it. There’s the unique form of playing the game, the stylish art, the incredible soundtrack, the humor, and many other appealing points. We’ll keep doing our best to communicate the concept and what makes it fun the best we can. As a message to the early adopters who are buying this game on pedigree, intrigue, or perhaps mystique — thank you. I hope you’ll have a great time playing Vitamin Connection and keep spreading the word, because a game like this is best shared with a friend!

Vitamin Connection will release on Nintendo Switch February 20th. The game will retail for $19.99.