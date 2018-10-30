Waluigi Fans Are Protesting Since He’s Not In ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

A recent leak has indicated who could be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate before the game's release in December. But, much to the dismay of some fans, it doesn't appear that Waluigi is on the list.

And some of these enthusiasts decided to make their voice heard during the Australia-based PAX Aus event over the weekend, dressing as their hero and protesting the fact that he's not included in the game.

Thanks to our friends at Nintendo Life, we've found a few tweets that shows these protestors in action, complete with their messages of seeing their "hero" make the cut into the game.

First up is Fergus "Willpower" Halliday, with a number of shots featuring the Waluigi fans demanding that their idol get his due respect.

Yeah, these are my pick of the best cosplay of #PAXAUS18 so far pic.twitter.com/SgL0PY39Ms — Fergus 'Willpower' Halliday (@Cvamped) October 27, 2018

Next up is a great shot from Kiko Villasenor that features the entire Waluigi brigade, yelling out "WAAAAAAAH" (not to be confused with a baby crying) over the loss of their hero in the game.

But then we have this tweet from Bumflufftornado, which shows a printed document telling fans why they should step up for Waluigi.

"Waluigi -- meme icon, tennis hero and fan favorite -- was noticeably absent from the lineup of playable characters announced," they explained.

"Show your support for everyone's favourite purple boi and lend your voice to the cause. Tweet, 'Gram or shout your support using the hashtag #wahtaboutme." You can see the full message below.

So far, we haven't heard from Nintendo about this little Waluigi brigade. But hopefully they'll give him some consideration once the DLC for Smash begins to take shape. After all, doesn't he deserve to have a little fun as well?

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on December 7 for Nintendo Switch.

(Hat tip to Nintendo Life for the scoop!)