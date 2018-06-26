Waluigi Celebrated With a Weird Westworld Crossover Video

With Westworld’s second season coming to a close last night, many fans are still buzzing over what happened. But a YouTube user by the name of Dumbest of All Worlds has decided to take advantage of the season finale by creating a strange new video that also involves another popular figure.

In the video, which you can see above, the YouTube user has incorporated Waluigi (yes, that Waluigi from the recently released Mario Tennis Aces and other Nintendo games) into the Westworld show open. The results are certainly bizarre but Waluigi fans will likely eat it right up.

The 30 second snippet features Waluigi singing along with the theme song of the hit HBO show, simply saying “Waluigi” and “Waluigi World” along with the beat. As you can see, Dumbest of All Worlds decided to place the evil villain into the imagery as well including placing him on the rack (in place of the previous robot), dropping his hat down an endless void and even placing him between R.O.B. robots, making him seem like he’s in the middle of a manufacturing plant.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At one point, you can see Waluigi wielding a pistol all while riding atop Birdo, another character from the Super Mario saga. He also gets a crack at the piano which he plays surprisingly well.

We’re kind of curious to see Dumbest of All Worlds give a full intro a try if only because we’d love to see more of Waluigiworld. Yeah, we just said that.

A lot of fans have been upset over the past couple of weeks when Waluigi wasn’t confirmed for the cast of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, even though Wario is included in the forthcoming brawler. That’s not to say that Waluigi won’t make the cut, though. The previous reveal showed that new characters could easily join the fray, as Metroid‘s Ridley was confirmed as a playable fighter. There’s a good chance Waluigi may be introduced down the road, possibly to satisfy fan outcry.

For now, though, no one can take away Waluigi’s Westworld moment. Not even Mario.

You can currently play as Waluigi in Mario Tennis Aces, which is available now for Nintendo Switch.