‘Wandersong’ Nintendo Switch Review: Come On, Sing Along

The power of music can go a long way in a video game. Just ask anyone that’s played Parappa the Rapper, or has plastic musical instruments piled up for the Rock Band and Guitar Hero games. But, somehow, Greg Lobanov has gone even further with his powerful Wandersong, a game that lets you triumph over evil in the greatest way possible — using your voice.

It appears that the world is in peril, and a bard who sings consistently (in fact, it’s all he really does in the game) is the key to its salvation. To explain how would be to give away the plot, but it’s all about the journey here, as he’ll go everywhere from icy caves filled with dangerous beasts to the open sea, where the pirating life — and some coffee — call out to him.

The game’s controls work seamlessly, with the left analog stick controlling your character and the right controlling which octave they sing in. At first, you might not see the importance of that, but as Wandersong goes along, it begins to make sense.

Sometimes you have to hit proper tones to successfully get through the world. For instance, a ghost or animal may hum a certain melody, and if you copy it, you can eliminate the former and make friends with the latter, which can help you with reaching inaccessible areas. (Or just become admirers that won’t leave you alone.)

Everything Comes Together, Like a Melody

But the sheer genius is with particular battles. For instance, with that snow beast, they may shoot pressure your way, which you can see in a clear wind direction. But by counteracting it with your voice, you’ll be able to weather this storm and eventually reach them to discuss things further. This also plays out in other scenarios in the game, such as finding rhythm with band mates in a surprise club performance.

But what I really enjoy about Wandersong is its emotion. Yes, there’s a big “world is doomed” theme hanging over everything, but the game wonderfully mixes comedic moments with tender ones. For instance, when you see a sad girl with an accordion make a surprising connection, it tugs right at your heart strings. (Again, we won’t spoil further.) Oh, and if you thought the Assassin’s Creed shanties were fun, wait till you hit the open waters with a singing crew. Magic.

While there were some occasional bugs that got in the way of the game (prior to its release day, as they’ve since been patched), the gameplay in Wandersong is both inspired and easy to get into. Sure, it might seem silly singing your way out of every situation, but it works like a charm. Plus, the character interaction is just right; and, again, the charming moments make it all worthwhile.

The presentation is on the basic side, with a simple yet colorful art style that really brings everything to life, along with fun level layouts that require puzzle solving in some spots. It’s a little slippery in places, like when you miss a moving ledge at one point or another; but otherwise, it’s inventive.

Don’t Miss This Peak Performer

And, of course, the music is great to listen to, with fun little themes playing in the background alongside your singing bard, including pirating themes and some of the best accordion tunes I’ve heard yet in a video game. (Aside from Earthworm Jim, maybe?)

While the game does come to an end sooner than expected, Wandersong has more than enough good vibes to make it worth adding to your library. The musical tone is just about perfect, and the gameplay offers up enough fun to get you through some of the slower moments. The characterization is wonderful, too — you’ll actually want to stay with your band mates even as you have to move on with your adventure. (Yes, even that drummer guy.)

We already know about the overabundant amount of indie games that you have to choose from on the Switch. But Wandersong is well worth considering, especially if you’re one of those people that just can’t help but break out into song. (You know who you are.) Don’t miss this melodic masterpiece.

WWG’s Score: 4.5 out of 5

