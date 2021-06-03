Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Announced

Frontier has announced a new turn-based tactical RPG set in the world of Warhammer 40,000. Earlier today, Frontier announced Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters, a new turn-based RPG starring the mysterious Grey Knights, a chapter of Space Marines created to serve as humanity's greatest weapon against the forces of Chaos. Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will follow the Grey Knights as they battle against a galaxy-wide plot to infect worlds with a cosmic plague. The narrative for Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is written by Aaron Dembski-Bowden, a well-known Warhammer novelist whose work includes The Emperor's Gift, which stars the Grey Knights themselves. More information about the new game will be released in August. You can check out the full cinematic trailer for Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters up above.

The Grey Knights are one of the more storied Space Marine chapters and are tasked with battling the daemons of Chaos. While individual Space Marines are powerful, the Grey Knights are a cut above - each Grey Knight is created using the gene-seed of the Emperor of Mankind himself and each has psionic powers. They're also a secret chapter - with virtually no one outside of the Inquisition knowing of their existence.

Games Workshop announced several new titles and updates as part of its Warhammer: Skulls announcement event. Games Workshop also announced that famed comics writer and novelist Dan Abnett was writing the narrative for Warhammer: 40,000 Darktide. Additionally, Games Workshop also announced Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef, a 2D action platformer that will be released next year. Tons of updates about other existing Warhammer games were also announced, including new gameplay reveals for games like Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena.

Frontier is best known for its work on the Elite Dangerous series as well as games like Planet Coaster, Jurassic World Evoltuion, and Planet Zoo. Frontier is working with Complex Games, who is developing the game. Additionally, Frontier is also working on a Warhammer: Age of Sigmar RTS title that is currently in development.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters will be released for PCs in 2022. Expect more information about the game to be released later this summer.