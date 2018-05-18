Warhammer Vermintide 2 Is Back and “Grosser Than Ever” With This Lore Video

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is just as brutal and gorey as the devs promised and many players are neck deep in the guts of their enemies. The game is so brutal that mods were created within the first day of release to tamper with the difficulty levels. But there’s a lot more to the sequel than what meets the eye, with a very dark lore background that players might need a little help catching up on. Luckily, that’s where the lore team comes into play!

We’ve shared this YouTube channel quite a bit because the team behind the Lore in a Minute series does what they do so well. They break down popular videogames into 60 second segments in a hilarious way that’s also pretty educational. With the Warhammer community being as loyal as they are (and for good reason), we couldn’t just not share the team’s latest video creation.

Not in a place where you can watch the hilarious breakdown in the video above? Don’t worry, the Lore team also provided a full transcript of the video below:

The Skaven warlord clan, Clan Fester, are mired in misfortune and afflicted with “the Blood Blight,” a disease causing infertility amongst their breeders. Grey Seer Rasknitt, with promises of a cure, has persuaded Clan Fester to move against the man-thing city of Ubersreik.

Their plans, however, were thwarted by five heroes:

Bardin Goreksson, a dwarf warrior on a quest for the lost dwarven hold of Karak Zorn;

Kerillian, the sharpshooting wood elf, who has long left her post as guardian of Athel Loren;

Victor Saltzpyre, a skaven-obsessed witch hunter dedicated to fighting heresy;

Sienna Fuegonasus, a bright wizard, pyromaniac, and Saltzpyre’s prisoner,

and Markus Kruber, a former soldier and now prisoner escort.



But Rasknitt would not be denied his genius and our heroes, caught unaware, were thrown into a strange portal and locked away.

Rasknitt then formed a Dark Pact with the Chaos warclan Rotbloods to destroy the realms of man. They have begun construction on the Skittergate, a portal that will allow the Chaos champion Bodvarr Ribspreader and his Rotblood army access to the fortress city of Helmgart — the next stop on the road to total devastation.



But when the Skittergate conveniently malfunctions, Markus Kruber escapes his cage and frees his friends in the ensuing chaos. Now reunited with Franz and Olesya, our five brave heroes must lop off every single limb and head they encounter, and put Rasknitt down for good.

Warhammer: Vermintide II is now available on PC.