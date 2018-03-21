Warhammer: Vermintide 2 Patch Fixes Skittergate Bugs, Balance Changes, and More

Fatshark’s Warhammer: Vermintide II is available now and the PC version just received a new patch to help fix some of the common errors players are running into. In addition to the usual bug fixes and balance changes, the latest update specifically is targeting bugs that have been plaguing the Skittergate level.

In addition to much needed bug fixes, the “unforgiving” Bubblespit Halleberry is seeing a nerf, as well as a few other general little tweaks here and there.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Overall, the balance changes to Legend provide a more varied, fair, and fun experience on the higher difficulty setting, with three times the size of hordes for good coop fun.

The way we tweak Specials also improve the variations of enemies, but at the same time we’ve increased timings to make for less spammy playthroughs.”

Skittergate Bug Fixes

One of our areas of focus have been the Skittergate level and the end fight. This patch solves many of the bugs we have been made aware of.

Players’ buffs and talents will not be removed when they move through the portal.

Fixed issues with the final boss’ HP bar showing negative values for clients.

Fixed issues with some of the animated props in the level, where their state would not be synchronized to joining clients.

The final boss will no longer get stuck in corners, or spawn outside the combat area.

Fixed a crash when the final boss would cast a spell on a player that left the game.

The final boss fight on Skittergate is divided into two stages. The duration of the fight should now be more equal between both parts.

The boss in the first stage of the final fight on Skittergate is now more resistant to burst attacks, but deal less damage with his guns. The boss in the second stage has had his health reduced by around a third.

Spawning of enemies during the final boss fight on Skittergate has been tweaked to reduce the frequency of certain enemy types, such as Berserkers and shielded units.

Burblesque Halescourge



“Bubblespit Halleberry turned out a bit harder and more unforgiving compared to the other Lords, mainly because of unavoidable attacks and a high health pool. We still want this fight to be challenging and different from the other lords, but we’re tuning the Burgersnot fight to make it more fair and balanced.”

Max health reduced by 10% for all difficulties.

Plague Wave – the green illusions. The angle has been increased for the triple Plague Wave attack, allowing players more space when avoiding it.

Plague Wave can now be dodged more efficiently by lowering the impact radius when the player is dodging.

Lowered Number of Berserkers spawned on Legend difficulty from 5 to 3.

Lowered number of Marauders spawned on Champion and Legend when spawning with Berserkers and Chaos Warriors.

Balancing Spawns/Difficulty Changes

“We’re tweaking how we spawn roamers. There is now a smoother distribution of elites in general. We were a bit heavy on armored types on the higher difficulties.

We are also making tweaks to how we spawn specials, e.g. Gutter Runners, Warpfire Throwers, and Hook Rats. Each time you play a level, the Conflict Director divides the level into segments, which primarily spawn either Skaven or Chaos enemies, or a mix of both.”

Recruit Difficulty

Removed double chance of disabler specials for Skaven segments.

Veteran Difficulty

Removed double chance of disabler specials for Skaven segments.

Increased time between specials spawn for Chaos segments, it was a bit lower than other segments.

Champion Difficulty

Removed the increased chance for spawning disabler specials.

Increased time between specials spawn slightly for Mixed and Skaven segments.

Legend Difficulty

Removed the increased chance for spawning disabler specials.

Increased time between specials spawn for Skaven segments.

Increased time between specials spawn for Chaos segments just a smidge, since they have a lower total special allowance anyways.

Additional Fixes:

Fixes / Tweaks

Fixed an issue when the Bile Troll would get stuck in an animation loop while it was crouching, or when it was close to certain walls.

Tweaked some attacks of the Bile Troll to not trigger when the troll does not have line of sight to the player.

Fixed a bug that would cause the Rat Ogre to rapidly perform his shove attack.

Fixed an issue when the Chaos Spawn would get stuck while grabbing a player while all other players are knocked out or dead.

The Leech Sorcerer should no longer damage his target before grabbing it, i.e. teleporting onto a player will no longer damage them.

Beam staff now determine crits for each overcharge tick (each 0.45 seconds) instead of for the duration of the attack. This change was made in order to ensure a predictable crit rate that could not be manipulated.

Fixed Fencing sword pistol shot to not do less damage when critting.

When attack speed buffs ended during melee attacks it caused the attack to not count. This was more obvious with slow sweeping weapons. Attacks will now retain any attack speed buffs they had when starting the action.

Fixed an issue when crossbows sometimes fires twice, when under effects that remove ammo cost – such as the Bounty Hunters crit talent.

Fixed Kruber’s Huntsman Career Skill to correctly reset the FOV after deactivating.

Fixed an issue where shotguns with “critical strike effectiveness” were incorrectly getting an increase to power level when critting on top of the extra boost damage.

Added over 2000 new missing localized subtitles for voice over, in all languages.

Balance

Some of the Bile Troll’s attacks would still damage a player even if the attack was blocked. This was a bit too punishing. We removed this effect on some of the troll’s faster attacks, like the shove.

Decreased the amount of troll projectile-vomit to 20 liters.

Stability / Performance