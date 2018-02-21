Pick Three of These WB Video Game Mega Hits On PC for $12

As if the awesome Batman game bundle that it’s selling isn’t enough to get your attention, Fanatical also has another great PC gaming sale going on right now that’ll net you three great Warner Bros.-produced games for a phenomenal price. We’re talking $12.

That means you can get a trio of great Batman classics, or mix and match games from the Lego library, for about the price of a large pizza. That’s a great deal, and it’s going on over the next five days, so you’ve got time to clean up. And what’s more, you’re not just limited to one bundle. That means you can get most of WB’s current hits and still pay under the price of what they normally sell for.

Let’s take a look at the games that are being offered as part of the deal – and there are a lot of great ones for fans of comic books.

Batman: Arkham Asylum Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham City Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Mad Max

Lego Marvel’s Avengers

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Lego Jurassic World

Lego Batman Trilogy

The Lego Movie Videogame

Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition

Mortal Kombat: Komplete Edition

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition

Scribblenauts Unlimited

Scribblenauts Unmasked: A DC Comics Adventure

So what would we recommend out of this deal? There are several ways to go.

First off, if you’ve got kids, or you’re just in the mood to play some great Lego games, we suggest going with Lego Jurassic World, Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the Lego Batman Trilogy. You get five games (Batman Trilogy includes three titles) for $12, and they’re games you can play with anyone young or old. (Oh, and feel free to replace any of those with Lego Marvel’s Avengers if you need your Iron Man fix.)

Looking for something more action oriented? A three-pack of Batman games is a proper way to go, though that aforementioned bundle would be a better deal. Mad Max is a terrific open-world action game, and Gauntlet is a wondrous throwback to the classic arcade days.

With a new Scribblenauts game coming next month, this is a perfect time to get reacquainted with the franchise through both Unlimited and Unmasked. Plus, they’re great games for all ages.

Finally, if you’re in a fighting mood, snag both Injustice and Mortal Kombat. Sure, Injustice 2 isn’t in that bundle, but this is still a swell deal. And you can get a third bonus game on top.

Again, the deal lasts through the end of the week, so don’t miss out!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.