Call of Duty: Warzone Gets New Update for Season 3, Patch Notes Revealed

A new update for Call of Duty: Warzone has today been released across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Currently, Warzone is in the midst of Season 3, which went live at the start of April. Since that time, one new patch has come about that brought a handful of small tweaks to the Season 3 meta in Warzone. Now, the game's latest update looks to shift the meta even further with a few new balance changes.

Per usual, the newest patch for Call of Duty: Warzone brings some small bug fixes to the battle royale experience. Far and away the biggest tweaks tied to this update, though, are associated with various weapons. Activision has both nerfed and buffed a handful of different assault rifles, SMGs, and one lone sniper rifle in Warzone. Other than this, two minor changes have also been made to C4 and frag grenades.

To better see everything that has been overhauled with this new Call of Duty: Warzone update, you can view the full patch notes below.

Call of Duty: Warzone April 16 Update Patch Notes

LOADOUT

» LETHAL EQUIPMENT «

C4 Reverted the change that was preventing C4 from being detonated mid-flight.



Frag Grenade Decreased intermediate explosive damage radius to 3.8 meters, down from 4.9m.



WEAPONS

ASSAULT RIFLES

MTZ-556

Increased bullet velocity to 690m/s, up from 650m/s .

HOLGER 556

Adjusted recoil and gun kick to decrease deviation, allowing a more predictable pattern.

M16 (MWII)

Decreased horizontal and vertical recoil by 20%.

Decreased gun kick by 20%.

Decreased visual recoil by 18%.

Note: Changes to the M16 were released before today's game update.

SUBMACHINE GUNS

RAM-9

Decreased minimum and maximum hipfire accuracy by 10%.

Increased aim down sight time to 220ms, up from 200ms.

STRIKER

Decreased aim down sight time to 204ms, down from 215ms.

Increased bullet velocity to 570m/s, up from 540m/s.

WSP SWARM

Decreased flinch resistance to 0.15N, down from 0.8N.

SNIPER RIFLES

MORS

Corrected an optic misalignment causing shots to travel slightly off-center.

» ATTACHMENTS «

MORS Hexer Optic Removed aim down sight speed benefit.



ECS Requieter Suppressor Muzzle Added compatibility with all MWII Submachine Guns.



BUG FIXES

Fixed issues preventing High Trip challenges from tracking properly.

Fixed an issue where the Signal Intelligence public event would complete other hacking contracts.

Fixed an issue causing Mosquito Drones to disappear in a player's hands when hit by a Shock Stick.

Fixed an issue causing players to hear incorrect VO from Biometric Scanners.