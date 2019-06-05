Watch Dogs Legion Confirmed By Ubisoft, Set For E3 2019 Reveal

A recent leak, courtesy of somebody that isn’t Walmart Canada (it was Amazon UK), revealed the next installment in the Watch Dogs series. As it is with all leaks, however, there was a bit of skepticism that came along with it. That said, Ubisoft has decided to try and get ahead of any potential future leaks and rumors and they have confirmed that Watch Dogs Legion is indeed coming, and that more will be revealed at this year’s Electronic Entertainment Expo, which is set to kick off in just a few days.

In the leak, fans learned that the upcoming title will be taking place in a “near-future, dystopian version of London. In addition to this, it was mentioned that players will be able to assume the role of any NPC that they encounter. While the confirmation by Ubisoft does indeed fall in line with the previous leak, it only confirms that the game is coming. “God Save the NPCs” is included in the caption, which certainly does play into the part about being able to assume control of the NPCs.

London is definitely fitting for the series, especially when you consider the amount of surveillance that takes place in the city. The leak also notes that it will be a post-Brexit world, so that should most definitely be interesting to see unfold throughout the game’s events. “Play as anyone,” according to the leak. “Every individual you meet in the open world, has a full set of animations, voice over, character traits and visuals that are generated & guided by gameplay systems.”

Either there aren’t many NPCs in Watch Dogs Legion, or there has been a ton of work that has gone into the upcoming game from Ubisoft. No matter the case, we will be learning more when the studio holds their presentation at E3 2019 on Monday, June 10th at 12:30 p.m. PT.

What do you think about all of this? Are you excited to learn more about Watch Dogs Legion? Do you think it is pretty wild that players just might be able to assume control of any NPC they encounter? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!