Watch: Selena Gomez and Bachelor’s Madison Prewett Stock Up on Board Games For Quarantine Game Night

In an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, many are making it a point to stay inside more and away from large crowds and events. For Selena Gomez and her friends, that was a perfect reason to head to Target and pick up some board games for an indoor game night, and when we say a few we aren’t kidding. One of those friends included The Bachelor‘s Madison Prewett, who joined in on tabletop gaming fun in a video posted on Gomez’s Instagram story. As you can see in the video below, they all decided to quarantine with a variety of board games, but first Gomez had some kind thoughts to share with her fans.

“I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Gomez said. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I’m thinking about everyone”

She then said “We are stocking up on games”, followed by asking “Madi, what game do you want?”

Madison turned to the camera and said: “Honestly anything, everything looks great.” As she was saying that another friend started grabbing several games, making sure they wouldn’t run low on games to try out.

“We’re going to have a great night in,” Gomez said.

We then flash forward to playing a game later in the night, where Gomez captions the video with “they just had to write one word”, with one team having a difficult time finishing their turn. It’s all incredibly fun, and you can watch the full video above.

As for Prewett, she recently posted an update regarding her relationship with Peter Weber, which changed a few days after The Bachelor finale aired.

“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of. I have grown so much and am stronger than I was going in,” Prewett wrote on Instagram. “I have learned the importance of acceptance, forgiveness, and grace. As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”

