Where to Watch Twisted Metal Series Online

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Twisted Metal TV show online without cable.

Anthony Mackie is in the driver's seat in Twisted Metal, Peacock's adaptation of the hit PlayStation video game franchise. The half-hour live-action TV series stars Mackie (Captain America: Brave New World) as John Doe, a motor-mouthed, amnesiac milkman who competes in the ultimate contest of wreckage and devastation: the demolition derby known as Twisted Metal. When the mysterious Raven (Scream's Neve Campbell) hires Doe to deliver a package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland with a car thief named Quiet (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), he'll have to outrace, outlast, and outgun savage marauders in winner-take-all car combat.

Below, find out how to watch Twisted Metal online.

Where to Watch Twisted Metal TV Show Without Cable



The Twisted Metal series premieres Thursday, July 27th, exclusively on Peacock. To watch, you'll need to subscribe to Peacock Premium ($5.99/month with ads) or Peacock Premium Plus ($11.99/month without ads).

What Time Is Twisted Metal on Peacock?



Peacock typically premieres new episodes at 2:01 a.m. PT / 5:01 a.m. ET.

How Many Episodes in the Twisted Metal TV Series?



Twisted Metal consists of 10 episodes, each with a runtime of 30 minutes.

What Is Twisted Metal Rated?

The Twisted Metal TV show is rated TV-MA for mature audiences.

What Is the Twisted Metal Show About?

Based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool, Zombieland) and written by Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai), Twisted Metal "is a high-octane action comedy about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland," per the official description. "With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Twisted Metal Cast



The series stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe, Stephanie Beatriz as Quiet, Thomas Haden Church (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Agent Stone, All Elite Wrestling star Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, and Will Arnett (The Lego Batman Movie) as the voice of Sweet Tooth.

Twisted Metal Series Reviews



Twisted Metal currently sits at 68% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Writes Cade Onder in ComicBook's spoiler-free Twisted Metal series review, "The Twisted Metal TV series seems to prove that The Last of Us was not a fluke for PlayStation Productions, a new production company designed to faithfully adapt the console-maker's vast library of franchises to television and film. While Twisted Metal is very different from The Last of Us, the new Peacock series maintains the DNA of the IP that fans hold dearly while making it accessible to a new audience. This may come as a bit of a surprise, as some were put off by the marketing to the show, but it manages to make itself an appealing new offering for Peacock subscribers and a show mostly worthy of the branding it represents."

Where Can I Play Twisted Metal on PlayStation?



Twisted Metal (1995) and Twisted Metal 2 (1996) are now available to play on PS4 and PS5 for PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers ($9.99 each when purchased separately). Also available is Twisted Metal: Black (2001) for PS4 ($9.99).

New episodes of Twisted Metal premiere Thursdays on Peacock.