Classic Twisted Metal Games Return on PS5 and PS4 Before TV Series Release

Prior to the release of the Twisted Metal TV series on Peacock at the end of this month, PlayStation is bringing back the two original entries in the video game series on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. First released on the PS1 back in 1995, the initial Twisted Metal quickly became a hit with fans and was soon followed by a sequel in 1996. In recent years, these older Twisted Metal installments have become largely inaccessible on newer platforms, though, which has made them hard to revisit. Fortunately, Sony is now rectifying this in the coming week.

Revealed on the PlayStation Blog today, both Twisted Metal and Twisted Metal 2 are set to get re-released this coming week on July 18 for PS5 and PS4. Each of these Twisted Metal games will be accessible to PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers as part of the subscription's lineup of "Classics" that are available to play. For those that aren't looking to subscribe to PS Plus, though, both games should be purchasable on their own.

While it's great to see that these first two Twisted Metal games are back on modern PlayStation consoles, it's still not known what Sony might do with the series down the road. In recent years, rumors and reports have continued to circle about a new Twisted Metal game that is in development within PlayStation right now. Sony has yet to verify these rumors in any capacity, but a new installment would make quite a bit of sense given that the franchise has been on ice since 2012. Not to mention, Peacock's upcoming TV series (which is set to release on July 27) could pave the way for an entire new generation of Twisted Metal fans that would be eager to play a new game for themselves.

Are you going to look to revisit these older Twisted Metal games as a way of preparing to watch the upcoming Peacock series? Or are you planning to skip out on watching the TV show altogether? Let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.