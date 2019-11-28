WayForward’s Shantae is Getting a Totaku Collection Figure

When it comes to video game figures, Nintendo’s amiibo line is hard to top. While toys-to-life games such as Skylanders, LEGO Dimensions and Starlink have all fallen by the wayside over the years, Nintendo’s toyline is still going strong five years after the first wave of figures were released. A major part of that success comes from the huge number of franchises represented. While amiibo are definitely king of the hill, GameStop’s Totaku Collection offers a very similar approach, with an impressive number of popular video game representatives and figures that are essentially miniature statues, minus the toys-to-life element. The latest figure in the line comes following huge fan demand: Shantae, the Half-Genie Hero and protagonist from WayForward’s popular video game series!

BREAKING NEWS: You asked, we listened, and now it’s confirmed. #Shantae will be joining the TOTAKU Collection in 2020! @WayForward 🤝 pic.twitter.com/mktSbWpLpt — TOTAKU™ Collection (@mytotaku) November 23, 2019

The Shantae franchise is perhaps one of the more surprising success stories in gaming. Created by Erin and Matt Bozon, the character debuted in a self-titled Game Boy Color game released in 2002, one year after the release of the Game Boy Advance. As a result of that timing, the game went mostly unnoticed, despite strong reviews. Over the years, however, Shantae has slowly gained a cult following, resulting in three sequels and an upcoming fifth game, Shantae and the Seven Sirens. In 2017, Comicbook.com named Shantae one of gaming’s greatest video game heroines.

The announcement comes after a September tweet from Totaku asked followers if they’d like to see the character get her own figure. The results were overwhelmingly positive.

Let’s see how popular Shantae is – Hit the like if you want to see her join the #TOTAKU Collection! @WayForward pic.twitter.com/bAIJuGL9Ji — TOTAKU™ Collection (@mytotaku) September 5, 2019

Debuting in 2018, the Totaku Collection is exclusive to GameStop stores. At the time of this writing, the line has 52 figures announced or on the way, covering an impressive variety of games. Banjo-Kazooie, Conker, Crash Bandicoot, Lara Croft, Spyro, Master Chief and more have since been immortalized in plastic as part of the collection.

The Shantae Totaku Collection figure is set for release sometime in 2020. Are you a fan of the Shantae franchise? Do you plan on picking up her Totaku Collection figure? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!