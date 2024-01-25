When Does Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Early Access Start?

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is nearly here and we know exactly when you can start playing the game. Rocksteady Studios has been MIA for almost a full decade. The developer blew people away with its Batman Arkham series, helping cement the studio as one of the greats and one of the innovators responsible for leading the charge on modern superhero games. However, Rocksteady disappeared for quite some time after it released Batman: Arkham Knight in 2015. There was an Arkham VR game the following year, but it was radio silence on the team's next game until 2020 when it confirmed it was making Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. It has been a long road to get here and it has been even a bit controversial for some fans who wanted to see a different kind of game, but it's finally almost here.

The game was delayed multiple years with the expectation that it would release in 2022, but then it was pushed to 2023, and then finally early 2024. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has done its best to win over the naysayers with previews, closed alpha tests, and more. It hasn't totally worked and it seems like the full game will be the deciding factor, but it looks like Rocksteady and Warner Bros. really believe in the project that they're making. Next week, the game will be released and we'll get to see what the developer has been working on for the better part of a decade.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Early Access Release Time



If you pre-order the special edition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, you'll be able to play the game a few days before its release. You'll also be entitled to a variety of digital goodies as well, but the early access is the biggest selling point. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will become playable starting at midnight local time on January 30th, with the exception for those in the pacific timezone for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Those who live in the pacific timezone will get access at 9PM PT on January 29th. As of right now, it is unclear if you'll be able change your console's time zone to get earlier access. This may be a way for the game to roll out servers across regions instead of letting everyone in all at once. However, on Steam, the game will release at 10AM PT on January 30th.

The game will release for standard edition owners on February 2nd, but we don't have exact times for when the game will unlock. We would expect them to be a bit similar to the early access times.