One of the coolest Easter Eggs in Grand Theft Auto 6 is a newly discovered portal that transports you back to the series’ past, with retro graphics, music, and characters to discover. For players who loved the PS2 era of GTA, such as GTA 3, GTA: San Andreas, Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories, this is a must-find secret that transforms Vice City into its older self. While not something that provides an achievement, trophy, or other sort of reward, this blast from the past is one of the oddest and more elusive parts of GTA 6 players are discovering just days after the game’s launch.

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Like many of the other hidden references in GTA 6, you’ll have to do some exploring to figure out where the PS2 Vice City portal is, and what you need to do to activate it. This Easter Egg is actually a call back to a famous cheat in 2002’s GTA: Vice City called LIFE IS PASSING ME BY, a code that allowed players to speed up the in-game clock so that day/night cycles went by much faster. By spelling out this cheat again in GTA 6 at various locations on the map, players can get a blast from the past that goes back multiple PlayStation generations.

Activate Different GTA 6 LPL Substations by Spelling Out a Vice City Cheat to Open the Portal

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The first place where you can start spelling out the Vice City code is in a radio tower within the Key Lento area of GTA 6‘s map, a place that either Jason or Lucia can climb up into. Once inside the Badger radio tower, you’ll find a small Storage room with a series of substation buttons, a lever, and a TV that shows “Club Malibu” on it, mimicking the same font as GTA: Vice City for sharp-eyed fans. A LPL poster is also in this space, indicating the brand of substations you have to travel to across the map to input the cheat mentioned earlier.

By turning on the power switch in this radio tower, you’ll be able to hear a sound effect from GTA: Vice City playing, indicating the start of this side adventure. From here, notice the poster showing a PlayStation 5 in the room, with a message that says “LOSE TRACK OF TIME.” This is a clue, referencing the PS2 buttons used for the Vice City cheat — W, A, D, and a dot (.). You might notice that some of the LPL substations have switchboards with prompts like “Press W,” “Press D,” “Press A”, or “Press .”By tracking these PS2 commands with the inputs on a PlayStation controller, we can translate that W means Triangle, D is Circle, A is Square, and L1 is the dot (.).

The first code for LIFE IS PASSING ME BY on PS2 is Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, indicating a 12 button code. This means that 12 substations need to be visited to spell out the code, with the combination being the pressing of D, D, Period, A, Period, A, A, A, Period, W, D, W in the correct sequence. For example, the second substation you visit should have the letters “iF” outside the building, and a “Press D” button inside to get that part of the code together.

If you’re still confused, check out the table below, which should have the location of every LPL substation you need to visit, the button you should be pressing, and the part of the Vice City code you should be looking for outside the substation building:

Substation Order Code Part LPL Substation Location Substation Button Input Substation “L” South part of Downtown Vice City Press D Substation “iF” West of Balsero Press D Substation “Ei” Northeast region of Key Lento Press Period (.) Substation “S” North side of Vice Beach, near Washington Beach Press A Substation “P” West of Bayside in Port Gellhorn Press Period (.) Substation “A” South of Port Gellhorn Press A Substation “Ss” Southeast of Hamlet Press A Substation “iN” South of Catalan Bay Press A Substation “G” West of Hamlet Press Period (.) Substation “Me” South of Port Gellhorn Press W Substation “B” Directly South of Hamlet Press D Substation “Y” North of the Grassrivers, Southwest of Breakwater Quarry Airport Press W

Fast traveling through taxi services, character swapping, or public transportation will automatically reset this process, forcing you to start over with the first substation. As a result, don’t start this process unless you have a fast car you’re ready to use to drive all over Leonida, and be ready for this to take some time. Once you hit every button in the right order, you’ll get a mysterious text message from an Unknown number, telling you to visit the T.H. Power Station (Reactor 2) between the hours of 7pm and 6am, to reveal the secret you’ve been wanting to see.

Traveling Back in Time Rewards You With Familiar Cameos & New Items to Use in GTA 6

Courtesy of Rockstar Games

The text that says “U-235-REACTOR2 19-06” is directing you to the T.H. Power Station east of the Hamlet area in GTA 6, which has a similar lever you used to power on each substation. Pulling this lever with the code from the above steps inputted correctly activates a portal, transporting you to a retro version of Vice City. The graphics here are incredibly similar to GTA: Vice City and GTA 3, calling back to the PS2 games that helped launch the series into superstar status. Here, you can mingle around what seems to be an exclusive nightclub, which has some familiar faces.

Traveling through what could be the initially teased “Club Malibu,” this place has plenty of people, but none more famous than Kent Paul, a main character from GTA: Vice City. This character also appears in GTA: San Andreas, and shows up here in this nightclub in GTA 6 if you head to the bar or upstairs in the area. Interacting with Kent Paul upstairs will trigger a cutscene where another portal appears, taking you back to the beautifully rendered world of GTA 6 fully intact. Doing this will also land you several rewards, including:

Tommy Vercetti’s Shirt (blue Hawaiian shirt from GTA: Vice City cover)

Tommy Vercetti’s Motorcycle – American Glory

Tommy Vercetti’s Pants + Shoes

Basically, this long journey lets you dress up as GTA: Vice City‘s protagonist Tommy Vercetti, who themselves is an homage to characters like Al Pacino’s Scarface or Ray Liotta’s Henry Hill from Goodfellas. As another bonus, Kent Paul is transported to the GTA 6 world, with actor Danny Dyer reprising his role. A quick phone call from Kent confirms this after you exit the portal, concluding one of the strangest, yet most interesting Easter Eggs players have found for GTA 6.

What is your favorite cameo or Easter Egg from GTA 6 so far? Let us know in the comments below!