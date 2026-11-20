Cheats are an underrated part of Grand Theft Auto 6, with each one allowing you to modify your gameplay in different ways to make experiences easier or harder. Unlocked by reaching different points of progression in the story, there are over 60 different cheats in the game, with each serving a unique purpose to alter specific features. For players who complete various in-game challenges, these cheats act as rewards to keep things exciting, making GTA 6 a more personalized experience for those who’ve earned the right to change it.
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Before you can use any cheat at all, you have to at least beat the main story of GTA 6 once, and unlock any of the multiple endings tied to it. Unlike past GTA titles, you can’t just activate cheats right away if you know them, you must first go through the realistic narrative of the game before stretching it to its limits. Other cheats are locked by other limitations, such as finishing the aforementioned challenges or not being able to save your game once you activate them in different circumstances.
How to Unlock All 61 Cheats in GTA 6, & What Each Can Do
The good news with GTA 6‘s cheat restrictions is that you probably unlocked a variety of them as your first playthrough continued. Once you complete the story, a new Cheats tab will pop up on your Progress menu, letting you see every cheat in the game and what you have to do to unlock it. Several should already be at your disposal, even if they won’t help you unlock any trophies or achievements once activated. Without saves or achievement progress, these cheats become fairly niche, but still add plenty of fun to the game outside of what it presented normally.
Similar to getting a 6-Star wanted level in GTA 6, cheats are something you have to pursue actively. The table(s) below go over all the different cheats available in GTA 6, what you need to do to unlock them, and what they do once activated:
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|$250,000
|Beat the main story
|Gain $250,000 in cash right away.
|Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right
|Unlimited Focus
|Beat the main story
|Your Focus bar never runs out.
|Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right
|Attack Force
|Beat the main story
|Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact.
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down
|Cycle Weather
|Beat the main story
|Switches through in-game weather conditions.
|Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right
|Drunk
|Spend $2,500 on alcohol
|Makes Jason and Lucia instantly drunk.
|Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, up, Left, Right
|Raise Heat Level
|Lose a 3-Star wanted level 25 times
|Raises your level of Heat across the map.
|Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up
|Raise Wanted Level
|Lose a 3-Star wanted level 50 times
|Raises your Wanted star level across the map.
|Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up
|No Fall Damage
|Survive a freefall from 40 feet 20 times
|Your character is immune to fall damage.
|TBA
|Parachute
|Complete 50 skydives or base jumps from 300 feet or higher
|Adds a parachute to your loadout.
|TBA
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|Body Armor
|Complete 100 workouts
|Adds body armor to your character’s loadout.
|Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down
|Repair Vehicle
|Finish 1st in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway
|Instantly repairs your current vehicle.
|TBA
|Unlimited Nitrous
|Complete 50 stunt jumps
|Makes your vehicle nitrous and fuel never run out.
|TBA
|Max Ammo
|Win 25 bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges
|Fills your current weapon’s ammo to maximum.
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left
|Infinite Ammo
|Win 25 silver medals or higher at shooting ranges
|The ammo of your current weapon never runs out.
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down
|No Reload
|Win 25 gold medals at shooting ranges
|Ammo never runs out and never has to be reloaded.
|Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up
|All Explosive Weapons
|Throw 100 grenades
|Adds all explosive weapons to your inventory with full ammo.
|TBA
|Incendiary Ammo
|Burn 100 enemies with fire damage
|All ammo becomes incendiary.
|TBA
|Exploding Bottles
|Throw 100 molotovs
|All bottles explode when damaged.
|TBA
|Explosive Shotgun
|Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage
|Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw shotgun to your inventory that fires explosive rounds.
|TBA
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|Hauners H-AT
|Blow up 100 vehicles
|Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout.
|TBA
|Exploding Balls
|Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage
|Sports balls across the map explode on impact.
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right
|Vehicle Force
|Kill 25 enemies with a vehicle
|Vehicle collisions launch targets on impact.
|Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down
|Interstate Ambulance
|Discover the Interstate Ambulance in the Progress menu
|Spawns an Interstate Ambulance vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Airboat 09
|Complete 5 survival challenges
|Spawns an Airboat 09 vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Bravado Banshee
|Complete all combat challenges
|Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Tuff BMX
|Complete 5 fitness challenges
|Spawns a Tuff BMX vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Maibatsu Boomazoom
|Complete 5 shopping challenges
|Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom vehicle near you.
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left
|Nagasaki Carbon RS
|Complete all exploration challenges
|Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS vehicle near you.
|TBA
|65 Vapid Dominator
|Complete all fitness challenges
|Spawns a 65 Vapid Dominator vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|Progen Emerus
|Complete all vehicle challenges
|Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Inflatable Flamingo
|Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos
|Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you.
|TBA
|MTL Pumper
|Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu
|Spawns a MTL Pumper vehicle near you.
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up
|Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi
|Complete 5 sports challenges
|Spawns a Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Hauners P-996 Lazer
|Complete all challenges
|Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer vehicle near you.
|TBA
|HVY Bulldozer
|Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu
|Spawns a HVY Bulldozer vehicle near you.
|Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down
|Lapwing Mallard
|Complete 5 vehicle challenges
|Spawns a Lapwing Mallard vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Brimstone Golfer
|Complete all sports challenges
|Spawns a Brimstone Golfer vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Hauners Rhino Tank
|Complete all survival challenges
|Spawns a Hauners Rhino Tank vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Maibatsu Sanchez
|Complete 5 criminal challenges
|Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|Nagasaki Sea Sparrow
|Complete 5 exploration challenges
|Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Speeder 700 GT
|Complete 5 combat challenges
|Spawns a Speeder 700 GT vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Truffade Thrax
|Complete all shopping challenges
|Spawns a Truffade Thrax vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Western Zombie Bobber
|Complete all criminal challenges
|Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber vehicle near you.
|TBA
|Move Time Forward
|Find 10 collectible watches
|Moves the time of day forward in-game.
|TBA
|Pause Time of Day
|Find 20 collectible watches
|Pause the current in-game time of day.
|TBA
|Golden Hour
|Hold hands for at least 4 hours
|Places golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio on screen.
|TBA
|Powdered Sugar
|Scan all space debris with WAINK
|Turns the world screen white with sparkling highlights.
|TBA
|Pinhole
|Clear 25 gang operations with your partner
|Applies a pinhole camera filter to the screen.
|TBA
|Neon Jungle
|Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles
|Applies neon highlights to the world through your screen.
|TBA
|Cheat
|How to Unlock
|What Cheat Unlocks
|Cheat Code Input
|Yesteryear
|Discover the Ridgeway
|Applies a black and white CRT TV filter to your screen.
|TBA
|Cataclysm
|Discover Martha’s Vamos in the Progress menu
|Fills the world with a murky smoke.
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right
|Videotape
|Complete 50 activities with your partner
|Applies a video-tape style filter to the world.
|TBA
|Dark Mirror
|Make $500,000 selling vehicles
|Flips the world upside down and turns it black.
|TBA
|Migraine
|Survive six minutes with a 6-Star wanted level
|Applies a blurred, distorted filter to your screen.
|TBA
|Dollhouse
|Spend 8 hours with your partner
|Applies a vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio to your screen.
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right
|Bubblegum
|Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos
|Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights.
|TBA
|Fast Forward
|Complete 50 meditations
|Applies a motion blur and accelerates cloud movements.
|TBA
|Fisheye
|Catch 100 fish
|Applies a “fisheye” filter to the world.
|TBA
|Faded Glory
|Rob 50 stores with your partner
|Applies a color CRT TV filter to your screen.
|Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right
|Pixel Art
|Make $250,000 selling collectibles
|Applies a pixelated filter to your screen.
|TBA
|Hellscape
|Steal 100 cop vehicles
|Turns the world red and orange with a heat haze effect.
|TBA
As you can see, most of these cheat codes are for applying unique screen filter effects or simply spawning vehicles near you. However, the best cheats are typically those like Max Ammo or Attack Force, which enhance your combat gameplay to complete challenges. Being able to artificially raise your Heat, keep your Focus, or increase your Wanted level are also great, along with some other cheats that prevent you from taking damage from falling. Any cheats that help you skip the limitations of resources are worth at least unlocking through GTA 6‘s milestones revealed through the Progress menu.
Activating Cheats Requires the Same Precise Systems & Strategies as Past GTA Games
To activate any of these cheats, you need to use Jason or Lucia’s in-game phone in the same way cheats have worked in other GTA games. Once you pull out your phone, you have to use the D-pad on your controller to input the commands listed in the tables from the previous section. This means every combination works exactly the same on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but if the game ever comes out on PC, it could change. Holding the left shoulder input on your controller, then pressing the input for the right shoulder button should bring up the cheats menu, where the D-pad combination can begin.
As of this time of writing, no other dial numbers or phone codes have worked as alternate cheats like they did in GTA 5, which is likely intentional. Nothing happens when you input any of the GTA 5 phone codes, but perhaps that will change as the game evolves over time. New cheats may arrive through DLC, the addition of GTA Online, or other updates to Grand Theft Auto 6, turning this already celebrated game into something players can adjust even more to their preferences.
What are your favorite cheat codes to use in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!