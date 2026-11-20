Cheats are an underrated part of Grand Theft Auto 6, with each one allowing you to modify your gameplay in different ways to make experiences easier or harder. Unlocked by reaching different points of progression in the story, there are over 60 different cheats in the game, with each serving a unique purpose to alter specific features. For players who complete various in-game challenges, these cheats act as rewards to keep things exciting, making GTA 6 a more personalized experience for those who’ve earned the right to change it.

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Before you can use any cheat at all, you have to at least beat the main story of GTA 6 once, and unlock any of the multiple endings tied to it. Unlike past GTA titles, you can’t just activate cheats right away if you know them, you must first go through the realistic narrative of the game before stretching it to its limits. Other cheats are locked by other limitations, such as finishing the aforementioned challenges or not being able to save your game once you activate them in different circumstances.

How to Unlock All 61 Cheats in GTA 6, & What Each Can Do

The good news with GTA 6‘s cheat restrictions is that you probably unlocked a variety of them as your first playthrough continued. Once you complete the story, a new Cheats tab will pop up on your Progress menu, letting you see every cheat in the game and what you have to do to unlock it. Several should already be at your disposal, even if they won’t help you unlock any trophies or achievements once activated. Without saves or achievement progress, these cheats become fairly niche, but still add plenty of fun to the game outside of what it presented normally.

Similar to getting a 6-Star wanted level in GTA 6, cheats are something you have to pursue actively. The table(s) below go over all the different cheats available in GTA 6, what you need to do to unlock them, and what they do once activated:

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input $250,000 Beat the main story Gain $250,000 in cash right away. Up, Right, Down, Left, Up, Left, Down, Right Unlimited Focus Beat the main story Your Focus bar never runs out. Down, Up, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Right Attack Force Beat the main story Bullets and melee attacks launch targets on impact. Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Down Cycle Weather Beat the main story Switches through in-game weather conditions. Down, Right, Up, Down, Right, Up, Right Drunk Spend $2,500 on alcohol Makes Jason and Lucia instantly drunk. Up, Left, Right, Up, Up, Left, Right, up, Left, Right Raise Heat Level Lose a 3-Star wanted level 25 times Raises your level of Heat across the map. Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Down, Up Raise Wanted Level Lose a 3-Star wanted level 50 times Raises your Wanted star level across the map. Left, Down, Right, Down, Up, Right, Up No Fall Damage Survive a freefall from 40 feet 20 times Your character is immune to fall damage. TBA Parachute Complete 50 skydives or base jumps from 300 feet or higher Adds a parachute to your loadout. TBA

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input Body Armor Complete 100 workouts Adds body armor to your character’s loadout. Down, Up, Left, Up, Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down Repair Vehicle Finish 1st in 10 races at Gellhorn Raceway, Thrillbilly Mud Club, and Boone Speedway Instantly repairs your current vehicle. TBA Unlimited Nitrous Complete 50 stunt jumps Makes your vehicle nitrous and fuel never run out. TBA Max Ammo Win 25 bronze medals or higher at shooting ranges Fills your current weapon’s ammo to maximum. Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Up, Down, Left Infinite Ammo Win 25 silver medals or higher at shooting ranges The ammo of your current weapon never runs out. Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Down No Reload Win 25 gold medals at shooting ranges Ammo never runs out and never has to be reloaded. Down, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Down, Down, Up All Explosive Weapons Throw 100 grenades Adds all explosive weapons to your inventory with full ammo. TBA Incendiary Ammo Burn 100 enemies with fire damage All ammo becomes incendiary. TBA Exploding Bottles Throw 100 molotovs All bottles explode when damaged. TBA Explosive Shotgun Hit 100 enemies with explosive damage Adds a Mason & Keen Shortstraw shotgun to your inventory that fires explosive rounds. TBA

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input Hauners H-AT Blow up 100 vehicles Adds a Hauners H-AT to your loadout. TBA Exploding Balls Hit 20 enemies with explosive damage Sports balls across the map explode on impact. Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Down, Up, Right Vehicle Force Kill 25 enemies with a vehicle Vehicle collisions launch targets on impact. Down, Up, Left, Left, Right, Down, Left, Up, Down Interstate Ambulance Discover the Interstate Ambulance in the Progress menu Spawns an Interstate Ambulance vehicle near you. TBA Airboat 09 Complete 5 survival challenges Spawns an Airboat 09 vehicle near you. TBA Bravado Banshee Complete all combat challenges Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you. TBA Tuff BMX Complete 5 fitness challenges Spawns a Tuff BMX vehicle near you. TBA Maibatsu Boomazoom Complete 5 shopping challenges Spawns a Maibatsu Boomazoom vehicle near you. Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Left, Up, Left Nagasaki Carbon RS Complete all exploration challenges Spawns a Nagasaki Carbon RS vehicle near you. TBA 65 Vapid Dominator Complete all fitness challenges Spawns a 65 Vapid Dominator vehicle near you. TBA

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input Progen Emerus Complete all vehicle challenges Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you. TBA Inflatable Flamingo Destroy 50 cocaine flamingos Spawns a Bravado Banshee vehicle near you. TBA MTL Pumper Discover the MTL Pumper in the Progress menu Spawns a MTL Pumper vehicle near you. Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Up Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi Complete 5 sports challenges Spawns a Vapid Stanier G2 Taxi vehicle near you. TBA Hauners P-996 Lazer Complete all challenges Spawns a Hauners P-996 Lazer vehicle near you. TBA HVY Bulldozer Discover the HVY Bulldozer in the Progress menu Spawns a HVY Bulldozer vehicle near you. Left, Up, Right, Down, Left, Right, Right, Down Lapwing Mallard Complete 5 vehicle challenges Spawns a Lapwing Mallard vehicle near you. TBA Brimstone Golfer Complete all sports challenges Spawns a Brimstone Golfer vehicle near you. TBA Hauners Rhino Tank Complete all survival challenges Spawns a Hauners Rhino Tank vehicle near you. TBA Maibatsu Sanchez Complete 5 criminal challenges Spawns a Maibatsu Sanchez vehicle near you. TBA

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input Nagasaki Sea Sparrow Complete 5 exploration challenges Spawns a Nagasaki Sea Sparrow vehicle near you. TBA Speeder 700 GT Complete 5 combat challenges Spawns a Speeder 700 GT vehicle near you. TBA Truffade Thrax Complete all shopping challenges Spawns a Truffade Thrax vehicle near you. TBA Western Zombie Bobber Complete all criminal challenges Spawns a Western Zombie Bobber vehicle near you. TBA Move Time Forward Find 10 collectible watches Moves the time of day forward in-game. TBA Pause Time of Day Find 20 collectible watches Pause the current in-game time of day. TBA Golden Hour Hold hands for at least 4 hours Places golden filter with widescreen aspect ratio on screen. TBA Powdered Sugar Scan all space debris with WAINK Turns the world screen white with sparkling highlights. TBA Pinhole Clear 25 gang operations with your partner Applies a pinhole camera filter to the screen. TBA Neon Jungle Discover all 16 Girlypop vehicles Applies neon highlights to the world through your screen. TBA

Cheat How to Unlock What Cheat Unlocks Cheat Code Input Yesteryear Discover the Ridgeway Applies a black and white CRT TV filter to your screen. TBA Cataclysm Discover Martha’s Vamos in the Progress menu Fills the world with a murky smoke. Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Right, Right Videotape Complete 50 activities with your partner Applies a video-tape style filter to the world. TBA Dark Mirror Make $500,000 selling vehicles Flips the world upside down and turns it black. TBA Migraine Survive six minutes with a 6-Star wanted level Applies a blurred, distorted filter to your screen. TBA Dollhouse Spend 8 hours with your partner Applies a vivid filter with a narrow aspect ratio to your screen. Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Down, Right Bubblegum Find all 24 collectible cards for the Vice City Flamingos Turns the world purple and yellow with sparkling highlights. TBA Fast Forward Complete 50 meditations Applies a motion blur and accelerates cloud movements. TBA Fisheye Catch 100 fish Applies a “fisheye” filter to the world. TBA Faded Glory Rob 50 stores with your partner Applies a color CRT TV filter to your screen. Down, Down, Up, Right, Right, Up, Left, Left, Left, Right Pixel Art Make $250,000 selling collectibles Applies a pixelated filter to your screen. TBA Hellscape Steal 100 cop vehicles Turns the world red and orange with a heat haze effect. TBA

As you can see, most of these cheat codes are for applying unique screen filter effects or simply spawning vehicles near you. However, the best cheats are typically those like Max Ammo or Attack Force, which enhance your combat gameplay to complete challenges. Being able to artificially raise your Heat, keep your Focus, or increase your Wanted level are also great, along with some other cheats that prevent you from taking damage from falling. Any cheats that help you skip the limitations of resources are worth at least unlocking through GTA 6‘s milestones revealed through the Progress menu.

Activating Cheats Requires the Same Precise Systems & Strategies as Past GTA Games

To activate any of these cheats, you need to use Jason or Lucia’s in-game phone in the same way cheats have worked in other GTA games. Once you pull out your phone, you have to use the D-pad on your controller to input the commands listed in the tables from the previous section. This means every combination works exactly the same on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but if the game ever comes out on PC, it could change. Holding the left shoulder input on your controller, then pressing the input for the right shoulder button should bring up the cheats menu, where the D-pad combination can begin.

As of this time of writing, no other dial numbers or phone codes have worked as alternate cheats like they did in GTA 5, which is likely intentional. Nothing happens when you input any of the GTA 5 phone codes, but perhaps that will change as the game evolves over time. New cheats may arrive through DLC, the addition of GTA Online, or other updates to Grand Theft Auto 6, turning this already celebrated game into something players can adjust even more to their preferences.

What are your favorite cheat codes to use in GTA 6? Let us know in the comments below!