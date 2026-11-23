The whole world is talking about Grand Theft Auto VI now that it has finally arrived. As great and engaging as the game’s main story is, one of the most fun aspects is learning that millions of players all over the world are discovering the incredible number of easter eggs sprinkled throughout the map. So far, people have explored the massive map and encountered some wild events. There’s a dog that rides a jet ski and saves you from being stranded in the water, you can find nods to Dexter and Fast and the Furious, you can end up in an actual trap right out of the Saw franchise, and more.

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With so many references to notable pieces of pop culture, it makes sense that Marvel Comics is part of that. Like many of the other easter eggs in Grand Theft Auto VI, you likely won’t go off looking for anything specifically related to Marvel, yet there are a few. So far, just days after the game’s initial launch, there have been two nods to Marvel Comics that people have stumbled upon, including one that references the MCU. Of course, there could likely be a bunch more that players haven’t found quite yet.

There’s An X-Men Parody Comic Book You Can Read

The easiest reference to find in Grand Theft Auto VI related to Marvel is the RX-Men comic book. Throughout the game, there are dozens of magazines and comics for you to collect, including one about the RX-Men, which is clearly a parody of the X-Men. You can actually open and read the story, which turns the characters into pharmaceutical jokes. Dr. Placebo is the main villain, acting as a mix of Dr. Doom and Magneto. Meanwhile, the heroes include Side Effect, Capsule, Diagnosis, and Mr. I (a play on MRI). The comic can be found at the 24-hour convenience store near your initial home in Key Lento.

A Red Hulk-Like Character Makes a Shocking Appearance

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The more surprising and in-depth Marvel reference is harder to find, featuring a creature who feels a lot like the Red Hulk. It all starts soon after Chapter 1, when, as Lucia, you find a flyer for a “pilot wanted” at the Starlet Motel’s reception area. That will give you Kyle’s number and you start doing side jobs for him involving chemicals. When you reach Chapter 3, you get a strange text from Kyle and investigate at his farm. Once there, you head to the back of the barn, which is surrounded by agents. Suddenly, Kyle bursts out as a chemically mutated creature who resembles the Red Hulk.

The moment was first famously found by streamer IShowSpeed and all of his viewers were just as shocked as he was. Kyle might not look exactly like Red Hulk, but he’s massive, red, and ripping out of his clothes. The reference even goes far enough to show him throw someone into a helicopter, which is a scene pulled straight out of Captain America: Brave New World. You don’t have to fight Kyle either, as you can just sit back and watch the carnage unfold from the side. Hopefully, there are even more Marvel references waiting to be found.

What is your favorite thing that you’ve found in Grand Theft Auto VI? Let us know in the comments!