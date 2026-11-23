Rockstar Games has delivered a truly incredible title in Grand Theft Auto 6, creating a life-like world whose immersive quality builds off past GTA series games and the Red Dead Redemption franchise. While the best parts of Rockstar’s best hits certainly played a part in GTA 6‘s direction, there are other great titles that have come out over the last 13 years that also could have inspired Rockstar’s design philosophies. From putting weight and consequences onto player choices to the overall aesthetic of GTA 6‘s Miami-inspired Vice City and Leonida, there are some stellar games that helped bring GTA 6 to life.

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Games outside of the Rockstar bubble have always been influential to the GTA series, such as how the Max Payne, Saints Row, or Mafia series all had elements of gameplay Rockstar adopted into their flagship franchise. At the same time, those series borrowed concepts from GTA or Red Dead Redemption, creating a healthy ecosystem of shared game creativity within unique spaces. However, a game doesn’t need to have a semi open-world sandbox with crime and chaos to inspire GTA back, as other ideas can be seen in GTA 6 from unlikely sources.

4. Kingdom Come: Deliverance

One such unlikely source of inspiration for GTA 6 is Kingdom Come: Deliverance, as well as its sequel. While Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 came out in 2025, only a year before GTA 6, its predecessor established much of that series signature immersive RPG depth, within a historical fantasy setting often used to tell a fantastical story of some kind. Almost taking the direct opposite route, the Kingdom Come: Deliverance games started in 2018 with a title that almost took the term “grounded approach” to an extreme. Players had to truly work their way up in every sense of the word, turning an illiterate main character into someone competent step by step.

The famous part of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance games is how every action has some sort of consequence, whether for better or worse. For example, you could choose to engage with a particular quest, but if you forget about it, the people involved in it could die off-screen in a few days. Similarly, you have to eat, drink, sleep, and perform basic physical health activities to keep your stats up, requiring a level of maintenance for your character that most RPGs fear doing. You may notice that a version of a physical health mechanic in GTA 6 does practically the same thing, revealing this inspiration in an obvious fashion.

Most of Kingdom Come: Deliverance is non-linear as well, with players have to go out into the world and figure out what they’re going to do as they travel. Much like GTA games, players who commit crimes in certain regions will be hunted, making that non-linear travel more complicated. Reputation plays a big factor in this RPG series, and it is something players might notice is more emphasized in GTA 6 than it has been in past games. The Heat system in particular from GTA 6 reflects the design of Kingdom Come: Deliverance in some ways, creating a greater sense of immersion by having the player’s impact on the world be felt at every step.

3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom

The map design of GTA 6 is by far the most detailed in the series, with players still discovering secrets in the days after the game’s launch. That being said, there have been plenty of sandbox games with large, explorable worlds, such as Cyberpunk 2077. It takes a special kind of game to hide details within details, making players spend hours exploring one area and still finding rare interactions many others haven’t seen. In that regard, GTA 6 is much closer to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Tears of the Kingdom, for how those games shape an open world that feels organic.

When you’re going through areas of Leonida in GTA 6, whether it’s a store, gas station, residential area, beach, or other spot, the characters are constantly doing something. Random encounters and constant opportunities for interactions are what help make GTA 6‘s world organic, but this wasn’t always the case. In games like GTA 4 and GTA 5, characters in the background felt stale, plastic, and uninteresting. This is what makes the comparison to Breath of the Wild feel even more important, as that was never the case for the characters players interacted with in Hyrule.

The enemies in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom combined with layered map regions full of secrets to unravel. This sometimes meant a dungeon in an unlikely spot, or a civilization full of interesting characters as a small spot on an otherwise huge world map. Packing a sandbox world full of detail seems to be the lesson GTA 6 got from these Nintendo games, with the Rockstar hit never leaving space for players to get bored as they explore. With the Ocarina of Time remake competing with GTA 6 right now too, a Legend of Zelda comparison feels appropriate.

2. Sleeping Dogs

Now, it is true that Sleeping Dogs did release prior to GTA 5, but Rockstar’s title came out less than a year after it. This means that any influence from it wouldn’t have been felt at first, as most of the production on GTA 5 in that final year was likely polish and refinement to what had already been developed over the five years since GTA 4. While mostly another modern world sandbox filled with crime and chaos, Sleeping Dogs is a far different game than any GTA, due to its grittier combat and greater focus on a cohesive narrative inspired by various movies.

The GTA series is no stranger to being influenced by various media, with several Easter Eggs in GTA 6 referencing famous movies and TV shows already. In fact, GTA 3 was almost a carbon copy of Scarface, while The Sopranos was a heavy inspiration for GTA 4. Sleeping Dogs, though, took many of its story beats from classic Hong Kong action and crime films, with deadly triads and gritty action reflecting a specific style of film instead of a broad stroke. In many ways, Sleeping Dogs was a more violent version of GTA due to how grounded it was, especially compared to the almost cartoonish bloodshed of GTA 5 and GTA Online in that title.

GTA 6 story, by comparison to GTA 5‘s, is far more grounded and akin to Sleeping Dogs more than even the other games in its own series. While there is still plenty of GTA‘s humor, the tale of Jason and Lucia’s struggles has a lot more weight that ditches absurdity for more defined struggles reflective of a movie. Comparisons to Bonny & Clyde, True Romance, and Lethal Weapon are present in GTA 6, and perhaps the more authentic approach from source material is something Rockstar picked up from Sleeping Dogs and its relationship with Hong Kong cinema.

1. Shenmue

“What is Shenmue?” is a question I still ask myself, as the strange but beloved series is something of an enigma even to those who played it. Essentially, Shenmue is a series that is initially about a standard martial arts revenge story, but blossoms into a fully detailed simulation of daily life that many players might find tedious. While 2019’s Shemue 3 may be controversial for its lack of modern design features with this concept, the earlier Shenmue games are truly innovative for being the first games to ever immerse players in a “life-sim” approach.

Everything about a Shenmue game is a test of patience, as players have to wait until certain hours of the day to do quests, sometimes participate in getting various chores done, or literally interact with everything in the world. This means opening drawers manually, inspecting various collectibles in detail, or eating/drinking through multiple inputs rather than just one. Combined with some open-world exploration, and this series feels like a more accurate depiction of real life than most games ever get close to. That is, until GTA 6 took the same approach in their incredibly nuanced world design for Leonida.

GTA 6‘s world is almost like a fully realized Shenmue, with the fluff and filler of Shenmue‘s real-life simulations removed while keeping a focus on daily activities players need to pursue. In Rockstar’s game, the first Chapter has you doing chores around the house like manually painting your home, installing new wooden boards, and doing other tasks like picking up groceries to maintain a healthy relationship. Throughout the game, you also have to do things like eat, drink, sleep, go on dates with your partner, and do other activities beyond robbing stores and driving at high speeds down the freeway.

The almost modernization of Shenmue exists through what Rockstar adapted from it, even if it wasn’t intentional. The abstract nature of both games encourages players to have pure, unadulterated freedom in spite of clear goals and quests in front of them, making their interactions in the world driven by curiosity rather than linear mandates. Because of that connection, the Shenmue series might be the strongest inspiration for GTA 6, creating a new standard that games will be trying to catch up to for years to come.

What games and media do you think influenced GTA 6‘s direction? Let us know in the comments below!