Monster Hunter-Like Game Wild Hearts Trailer and Release Date Revealed

Electronic Arts and Koei Tecmo today officially revealed Wild Hearts, which is described as "a new kind of hunting game featuring unique crafting mechanics." The new video game is set to release for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Development on Wild Hearts is being handled by Omega Force, the same team responsible for the broad Warriors franchise, under the EA Originals label.

Wild Hearts is set in a fantasy version of feudal Japan and tasks players with taking on giant beasts called Kemono that are infused with the power of nature. Players must craft Karakuri technology that is seemingly able to change the battlefield itself in some ways in order to defeat them. It very much resembles the Monster Hunter video games with a hint of Fortnite's building. You can check out the first trailer for Wild Hearts below:

Become a force of nature and tame a world gone wild. 🐺 Harness your power on Feb. 17, 2023. #PlayWildHearts pic.twitter.com/sCuBwV4vRE — WILD HEARTS (@playWildHearts) September 28, 2022

"WILD HEARTS opens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that's as untamed as it is beautiful," said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of Koei Tecmo, as part of the announcement. "With WILD HEARTS, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we're excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world."

"EA Originals is a label for those who dare to explore," said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts, as part of the same announcement. "It's a home for studio partners – like Omega Force – forging new ways to play from bold creative visions, and for players who love to discover untold stories and unseen worlds. We are excited to follow the wonderful and critically acclaimed It Takes Two, from Hazelight Studios, with the ingenious mechanics, giant nature-infused beasts and epic battles of WILD HEARTS, the first AAA hunting experience for a new generation."

As noted above, Wild Hearts is set to launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC via Origin, Steam, and the Epic Games Store on February 17, 2023. Wild Hearts features co-op for up to three players total as well as crossplay. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming in general right here.

