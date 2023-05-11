The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Gets Update 4.03, Patch Notes Revealed

CD Projekt Red has today released a surprising new update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt across consoles and PC. Despite launching nearly eight years ago, The Witcher 3 has continued to remain highly relevant in recent months, primarily thanks to its arrival on current-gen platforms. Now, a new patch for the ever-popular RPG has been let loose to primarily improve some of its graphical features.

Available now across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms (and coming soon to Nintendo Switch), update version 4.03 for The Witcher 3 brings about a fair number of changes. Not only has CD Projekt fixed a handful of bugs and other issues, but it has also improved the visuals on the PC and next-gen versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X. Not all of the changes that are seen in this update have taken effect for all iterations of The Witcher 3, either, with some being specific to certain platforms.

To see everything that has now been overhauled, you can find the full patch notes for this new update for The Witcher 3 attached down below.

PC-SPECIFIC

Fixed an issue with ray-traced vegetation shadows "popping", depending on Geralt's proximity and angle.

Fixed an issue where repeatedly disabling and enabling ray-traced reflections and shadows could cause black shadows to appear at the edge of objects.

Addressed the issue where the DirectX 11 version of the game could crash on launch or after loading a save on certain AMD GPUs.

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling, an upscaling technology that uses machine learning to improve performance and image quality.

Fixed some lighting issues with Screen Space Reflections when ray-traced global illumination is off.

Performance improvements to ray-traced global illumination and ray-traced reflections.

Fixed an issue where purple splashes could appear on the screen when riding Roach through puddles of water.

CONSOLE-SPECIFIC

The Cross Progression pop-up will now properly display which account is logged in.

Fixed an issue where dark stripes or shadows appeared on Geralt in the inventory screen when Performance Mode was enabled on PlayStation 5.

Fixed an issue where the game could briefly freeze or stutter when autosaving on next-gen consoles.

Addressed the issue of performance drops on next-gen consoles while using Witcher Senses in Beauclair and Novigrad.

VISUAL – PC and Next-Gen Exclusive

Fixed an issue where a grid of light spots could appear on the ground and walls in certain weather conditions with Ray Tracing enabled.

Spider webs will no longer change color when moving the camera with Ray Tracing enabled.

Fixed an issue where some textures on characters during cutscenes would appear as not fully rendered.

Through Time and Space – Fixed an issue where the mist in the Poisoned Valley was pink instead of white.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – PC and Next-Gen Exclusives

Added the community-made mod Next Gen Script Fixes by Sergeanur.

QUESTS & GAMEPLAY – Available on all platforms