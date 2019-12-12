Netflix’s The Witcher Releases Final Trailer

Netflix’s The Witcher, its upcoming adaptation of the novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski, is set to release all eight episodes of its first season at the end of the next week. Ahead of the actual release, the series has shared a final trailer for The Witcher that showcases Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra’s Yennefer, and Freya Allan’s Ciri all in deep, deep trouble as the kingdom of Nilfgaard goes on the offensive.

In large part, the final trailer shows new angles or bits and pieces of scenes we’ve seen hinted at or shown in previous trailers and images. Of all the new footage included here, the majority of it seems to focus on Nilfgaard’s army and pawns, Geralt talking about Ciri, and what appears to be Yennefer and the other sorceresses coming to some kind of pact.

This place isn’t safe if you’re alone. Brace yourselves, Witcher family. pic.twitter.com/QuzZ9Ghrn9 — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 12, 2019

Here’s how Netflix describes the upcoming series on its press site:

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Netflix’s The Witcher is scheduled to release its eight-episode first season on the streaming service on December 20th. It has already been renewed for a second season. Lauren S. Hissrich serves as showrunner. It stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming adaptation right here.